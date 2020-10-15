If you watch ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York‘ on Christmas Day, you’ll be able to watch Donald Trump’s cameo. However, that’s not the only way you’ll spot Trump this holiday season. Donald Trump Christmas ornaments exist, and they’re perfect for Trump fans and Trump haters.

These hilarious Christmas tree ornaments will make great stocking stuffers for republicans and great gag gifts for your right-leaning friends. These holiday ornaments are a hot mess, but clever. I’m just waiting for someone to take it too far and make Donald Trump tree toppers.

Funny Donald Trump Christmas Ornaments