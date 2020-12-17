Some call it sprucing up the bathroom, but we call it making your bathroom great again. Forget worrying about election results, focus on those Hershey stains in your toilet! It’s time to make your toilet great again! All those other toilets? Losers. Believe me, ask anyone.

This Donald Trump toilet brush is going to get your toilet bowl squeaky-clean. You can find this gag gift set on Amazon for only $16.99. Since it’s Amazon Prime, you can have this delivered to your doorstep within two business days! Get in just in time for Christmas.

The set comes with a toilet brush, holder, and one roll of Donald Trump toilet paper. (Yep, that’s his face on every sheet!) Those bristles are hilarious. They truly look just like Donald Trump’s hair. All of the details on the Donald Trump toilet brush are perfect. Trump is even in his blue suit and red tie!

Whether you choose to use this cleaning tool is up to you. Keep it as a novelty gift, or be petty and give it to your favorite conservative friend as a prank. Surely some people will be proud to put the “commander in crap” to use.

People are giving the Trump toilet bowl brush perfect ratings. I mean, why wouldn’t they? An Amazon customer said “Enough inferred.” Mr. Clean has nothing on Donald Trump! TOT says to just grab this brush by the handle, for the cleaning job of course.

Another customer said, “I AM NOT A TRUMP FAN and THIS was absolutely perfect…my 11 year old granddaughter saw one being used on Tic Toc and sent me the link….I had to have it.” Sheila it’s TikTok, but shout out to your granddaughter for showing you some funny videos! What else are grandchildren for?

Well, I wonder if these toilet brushes will make their way to the White House in January. We’ll see.