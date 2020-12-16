Do you think this is the toilet paper Joe Biden will use at the White House every day? Kidding, totally kidding. Isn’t it kind of sad that you probably have better luck finding this Donald Trump toilet paper in stock rather than your favorite toilet paper brand? Yep, that’s 2020 for you.

For some of you, that doesn’t bother you one bit. If the thought of wiping your butt with Donald Trump’s face makes you excited, then grab some Donald Trump toilet paper. You’d be doing a lot of us a favor. As I mentioned, it’s still hard trying to buy toilet paper! Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic (and hoarders). Please, stop buying so much. I need a pack!

Xmas Gift

Can’t find TP at the grocery store? Buy this instead (Thanks COVID)

Ships from the United States

This Donald Trump toilet paper roll is a funny gift for President Donald Trump lovers and Trump haters. Prank your favorite republican with this toilet paper. They probably won’t use it, but they’ll be sure to save it as a collectible. You can find it on Amazon, along with a Trump toilet bowl brush.

Now, I’m not sure if this will get your butt Charmin clean, but surely it’s made from some high-quality paper. It would suck to have dingleberries that look like Donald Trump. One customer didn’t rate how it felt when he used this, but they are impressed with the print.

A customer gave the toilet paper a perfect rating and said:

“Okay, depending on your views, these are funny! The box the rolls are packaged in is a bit thin but printed clearly with vivid colors for a good visual. It arrived safe and sound from Amazon. A couple reviews stated that the rolls aren’t large but that’s what I expected for a gag-gift toilet paper. The quality of the printed images exceeded my expectations considering it’s printed on toilet paper.” Advertisement

Place a Trump toilet paper roll in everyone’s stocking this year for shits and gigs. (No pun intended.)