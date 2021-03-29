Oh, Donald, this is hilarious, I wish I would have been there. This couple is certainly going to remember their wedding for the rest of their lives. The former president was caught on camera making quite a unique and unforgettable speech. Jon Arrigo and Megan Noderer were married on Saturday at Mar-A-Lago and were surprised with a speech from Donald Trump himself. Because well, I’m pretty sure he has nothing to do so he’s going around crashing people’s parties.

So yeah, you would think the former president would keep things casual and toast to happiness and the couple’s love for each other. But no, actually the wedding speech wasn’t about the couple at all, it was about him. And luckily for us, it was all captured on video.

The video shows Trump making his way into a wedding reception and then making a toast about how he was wronged recently, about a now-familiar refrain in Iran, China, and why Joe Biden is not doing a very good job.

Donald Trump Crashes Florida Wedding

He stated, “I get all these splash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran. We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy [Biden] goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now.”

The groom’s brother, Jim, was also briefly mentioned in his speech when Trump noted that “Jim, he’s the only one I know who would handle the Border tougher than me.” Both Arriago and his brother are longtime Associates of Trump and are members of Mar-A-Lago and Trump International Golf Club. They were among several campaign donors who offered a tour of Air Force One back in 2017.

Twitter Mocks Donald Trump

Donald Trump crashed our wedding at Mar-a-Lago!!! That’s MY president!!! 🇺🇸💪💕💒👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️🤵‍♂️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QzTYjqM917 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) March 29, 2021

Towards the end of his speech, the ex-president makes it pretty clear that he doesn’t know how elections work. He asked the crowd, “so it’s a rough thing, and I just say, ‘Do you miss me yet?’ We did get 75 million votes, nobody’s ever gotten that. They said, ‘Get 66 million votes, sir, and the election’s over.’ We got 75 million and they said…but you know, you saw what happened, 10:30 in the evening, all of a sudden I said, ‘That’s a strange thing, why are they closing up certain places, right?’ Now, a lot of things are happening right now, I just wanted to say, it’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago, you are a great and beautiful couple.”

Listen, I don’t know if Donald Trump had a little too much champagne, but I don’t think it was right for him to bring in politics to a wedding. Boundaries, they’re called Boundaries Trump. But hey, not my wedding, not my problem. I will say this…these people didn’t seem to mind him at all. So…yeah. You do you.