Going as a Hooters girl for Halloween is overdone at this point. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great costume, but we’ve seen it so many times. Thankfully, a Halloween costume company put their spin on the Hooters costume. Ladies and gentlemen, I present the “Droopers” costume.

The Droopers costume is the male parody of the Hooters costume. Instead of perky boobs and bubble butts, this Halloween costume shows off no ass whatsoever and droopy boobs. (Ugh, I’m dreading the day I look like this.)

Hand wash costume

Adult costume

Fits most chest sizes

This adult men’s costume is only $22, and it’s also Amazon Prime eligible. It comes with a T-shirt attached with droopy bosoms and orange shorts. (You’ll have to buy the wig on your own.) This sexy costume will be a top contender for first place at any Halloween costume party. Forum Novelties has the perfect costume accessory store to complete this look.

Walk in the Halloween party with this funny costume, and everyone will start cackling. While everyone is in their boring Disney Toy Story, Star Wars, and superhero costumes, you’ll be in the costume that’s turning heads. (Sorry Batman, this costume is much cooler.)

Customers love it! An Amazon customer gave it a five-star review and said, “Cutest costume ever. My boyfriend was the life of the party!”

Okay, confession. I thought about working at Hooters while in college, but there was just something about only having $2 in my bank account after payday that made the college experience so much more fun. So, I skipped out on taking tips home every night and just stayed broke.

If you’re a former Hooters employee, I dare you to wear this for Halloween. It’ll be a good reminder that there’s a reason why you couldn’t work there forever.

