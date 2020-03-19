Pollution has gone down. The canals in Venice are clearing up. Elephants are getting wasted. Human beings may be locked down but the rest of planet Earth is having a good time, it would seem.

Such is the case with the aforementioned herd of hammered drunk elephants, who went buck wild in a town in the Yunan province of China while all the townsfolk were locked up indoors to avoid catching a hot sneeze full of Coronavirus.

When they were all sober. In tribal belts people hide country made alcohol but somehow elephants find it. They mark the houses also where they found that last time. If they see drunk people they get irritated also, since it was not shared with them. All credits in pics. 11/3/20 pic.twitter.com/ESYtPsrd68 — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2020

It turns out this was not just a happy accident for the elephants. As conservationist Parveen Kaswan notes in his tweets, elephants love booze. They love it so much that they actively seek it out. And mark houses where they previously found booze. Elephants may, in fact, have a problem.

They even get angry when they see drunk people because that means there was booze to be had and it wasn’t shared with them.

No one teach elephants about cocaine, you guys.

A couple thoughts.

1. I can’t decide if your town being overrun by drunk elephants would be terrifying or hilarious. Probably a little of column A and a little bit of column B. If you’re lucky they just drunkenly sing their elephant songs, stumble around a bit, and then pass out.

If you’re unlucky the walls of your house get caved in by a couple of dead-eyed drunk, 3-ton monsters in the midst of an aggressive, public orgy.

Advertisement

The next time your town is beset by blackout drunk elephants just order a bunch of pizza and chalupas and place them just outside the village. The elephants will be gone in no time.

Advertisement

2. I have added, “Get drunk with an elephant” to my bucket list. More specifically, to the top of my bucket list. I will not die before I get drunk with an elephant. I may very well die while getting drunk with an elephant, but not before!