OH MY GOSH. THAT IS A FART. THAT IS A FART, LADIES, AND GENTLEMEN. I really have to commend Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell for hilariously trying to cover up this enormous fart by just nonchalantly continuing his thought. I mean, WHAT!? This man couldn’t just hold it in one more second, he just had to rip an enormous one and quick.

In case you don’t’ know who Swalwell is, he was the first presidential candidate to drop out of the race. But, that’s not important here, let’s leave politics aside, because well, it’s been quite a week for that. What matters here is that this man farted on live television and had no regret whatsoever. Swalwell was being interviewed on MSNBC’s “Hardball With Chris Matthews.”

Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

As expected, the video quickly went viral on social media, because it’s gut-wrenching Twitter quickly began to poke at the situation, creating the hashtag #Fartgate which was trending worldwide in a matter of hours. President Donald Trump even had a few words to say about the whole incident, of course.

Swalwell quickly responded to the farting, denying it was him in the first place. But, let’s be real, you can totally tell it’s him. He totally leaned back a little bit, and boom, out of his tush it came. He even had a little crack in his voice. It was obvious.

Still, he tried to explain the situation through a tweet saying that the noise was the “hardball mug scraping across the desk” and urged everyone to forget about the fart and focus on the actual news. Embarrassing, yeah sure. He’ll forever be known as that dude that farted on live TV. The worst part about this is that it was a fart that was heard around the world, but at least no one was there to smell it.

While we may never know if it was an actual fart or the desk itself, it was pretty funny. We surely needed it to cheer us up a little bit. Honestly, he has my respect, truly. Anyone who needs to let our a fart this loud is a true hero because well, it was more than loud. He needed to release some flatulence out of his boy ASAP.

Swalwell for the win.

Excuse me ma’am, how did you react to Mr.Salwell farting on worldwide news!? 😝🤣😂🤣 #fartgate pic.twitter.com/m4zNcWSj9F — outhmannn (@UthmanBacquo) November 19, 2019

#fartgate is trending #1 on twitter. What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/6HrYqVRSTz — Tommy Gartz (@TommyGartz) November 19, 2019

Who knew all this time that Swalwell was the whistleblower. #fartgate pic.twitter.com/zzLzWb3JbE — Nick Goodlin (@goodlin_nick) November 19, 2019