In middle school, my lunch table crew told me I was most likely to become famous through a show like ‘Jackass.’ Whatever. I wish my prank skills were on Johnny Knoxville’s level. Many years ago, he gave us the greatest prank ever with the Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa “balls prank.” It looks like he inspired some hilarious YouTubers to do the same.

This brave YouTuber is pranking innocent bystanders. In the clip, you’ll see him get his fake ballsack stuck in a park bench. You can tell the woman is mortified, even though she offers to help.

STUCK BALLSACK PRANK!!!!!!!!!

This would be a funny prank to pull on friends and family. Honestly, it sounds like a great office prank, but do you really want to get HR involved if Karen doesn’t think it’s funny? Yeah, just stick to the Jell-O and stapler joke.

You can play the fake balls prank from home! BillysBallBags has old man balls for sale. Honestly, I can’t tell you if they look realistic or not. Luckily for you, some Amazon customers left some funny reviews.

This customer must have pranked his buddies. I wonder if he mixed them with his golf balls.

Another customer left a five-star review and said, “They’re hilarious. They look real enough. They’ll be part of every Halloween costume from now on. As with real life, don’t pull the hairs. They come out easily.

Good to know, Bryan. Alright, pranksters. If you’re looking for the ultimate prank to pull on your loved ones, I’d say that the ball prank is probably your best bet. I think we could all use a laugh right now, and these fake balls will do the trick.

Again, please do not prank your coworkers with these. You will probably be placed on administrative leave.