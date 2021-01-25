Taco Bell lovers, get excited. Gone are the days of your friends, family, or significant other complaining about your farts. Fart vacuums exist, and no, this isn’t a vacuum that sucks butt smells from your couch. The FartVac is here to filter smelly farts from your butt. Yep, just place the fart vacuum in your pants (near your butt cheek/crack) and use the hand-activated pump to reduce the stench of flatulence.

Please, don’t actually stick the vacuum cleaner piece up your sphincter. The vacuum tube toy is mostly for shits and gigs. (Pun absolutely intended.) The FartVac is the perfect gag gift for your gassy spouses and kids.

Activated carbon filter

Perfect gift for people who love farting

Amazon Prime eligible

You can find the prank item on Amazon for only $11.99. It does have perfect five-star rating, so this thing must work. If you end up trying the poot filter out, leave a review. We’re all curious.

The best part about the FartVac is that you get to point the tube in any direction. This is perfect for nights when you’re under the covers with your loved one. Fart, suck it up, then point it away from the bed. Who said chivalry was dead?

Honestly, I cannot relate to needing this. I have strawberry-scented farts. However, I’ve been around some people who have farts that make me a little concerned. My friend’s awful fart smells like ass and animal. Sometimes I’m truly convinced she poops when she farts.

You could always buy this for yourself. Maybe your own farts smell like you have dead turtles living in your large intestine. Could be worth trying! Next time you go to Chipotle, suck up those deadly lactose-intolerant toots with the fart vacuum.

Advertisement

There aren’t any cleaning instructions, but surely some soap and water will get your FartVac squeaky clean.