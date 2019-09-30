A British man out trying to enjoy a nice Italian (pronounced EYE-talian) meal and a casual 17 pints after a long day of, presumably, beating rival soccer fans into comas with a brain-stained club, had his dinner ruined by vegan activists who wrongly assumed that the best way to win converts to their cause was to annoy people while they eat.

Activists from the “anti-speciesist” group DxE Brighton invaded a Pizza Express to shout at everyone eating there about how they’re murderers or whatever for eating meat. The aforementioned man who looked like the most terrifying thing you could see coming toward you at a Chelsea match decided, “Well if they think I’m a murderer I guess I should start murdering.”

With his peaceful meal officially ruined the Guinness World Record Holder for both bottles smashed over one’s own head and bottles smashed over others’ heads decided to get in the face of one of the vegan protesters, eventually taking a swing at the woman, connecting with her jaw.

You can see the entire situation unfold here (the altercation begins at the 33-second mark).

A couple of things to note here:

1. It’s wrong to hit a woman. Obviously. So are violent responses to peaceful protests. Even annoying peaceful protests.

2. Antagonizing random people who are not directly opposed to you or your cause, especially if your cause isn’t exactly an urgent one, probably means you’re more interested in attention than results.

“Do you have some information you can provide me on the environmental problems factory farming causes? Or realistic solutions on how we can econonomically improve animal treatment? No? You’re just going to shriek ‘MURDERER’ at me and then relish the likes you get on Facebook when you post this? Cool I’m gonna go ahead and eat bacon-wrapped steak every night this month then. Screw you too.”

3. This guy sucks for hitting this woman — she didn’t deserve that — but he doesn’t strike me so much as a mysoginistic bully as he does just a human embodiment of chaos and anger. Point being, he’d probably have punched The Rock if he were standing in front of him complaining about speciesism in that instance.

4. Why Pizza Express?

5. I’m having pizza for dinner.