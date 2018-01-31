How many plumbers does it take to fix a lavatory on an airplane?

More than 80, apparently.

Twenty minutes after take-off, an aircraft flying from Oslo to Munich was forced to return to the tarmac after passengers noticed that one of the toilets on the plane was broken.





The weird thing is that more than 80 of the people on board that plane were plumbers. You know, the people who literally get paid to fix broken toilets.

‘Is there a plumber on board?’ A Norwegian flight with 84 plumbers on board turned back to Oslo this weekend because a problem with the toilets. 🔧🚽 https://t.co/lUPlJIxGMU #DY1156 pic.twitter.com/s6KgfLJZkg — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 30, 2018

Most of the plumbers on the plane worked for the same company: Rørkjøp, whose Chief Executive Frank Olsen told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet that his employees “would have liked to fix the restrooms”.

“Unfortunately it had to be done from the outside and we did not take the opportunity to send a plumber in line at 10,000 meters,” he said.

The irony was delicious, so naturally, this story blew up on Twitter.

Who knew plane toilets could be so troublesome?

Everybody, it turns out.

Only if there were plumbers on board, oh wait! https://t.co/G8P1hFHxIB — Swarad Mokal (@swarad07) January 30, 2018

Where were 85 plumbers going? Plumber Con? https://t.co/ZTwLF6u4b7 — Meir Zarchi (@MeirZarchi) January 31, 2018

Loos are important — Simon Li (@cybycmu) January 29, 2018

I’m in love with this story. — Nathan Lawrence (@NathanBLawrence) January 29, 2018

I'll never forget spending two hours on the tarmac at ORD, then hearing someone scream "we'll just use a bucket!" when they came on the loudspeaker to announce it would be another 45 minutes while they fixed the lavatory. — Nathan Lawrence (@NathanBLawrence) January 29, 2018

I was once stuck on the ground at JFK for ~3–4 hours because as we were taxiing someone realized no water had been loaded. — Doug Newman (@donewman) January 29, 2018