A Florida man who was arrested for his fifth DUI turned in a mugshot in which he looked so excited you’d think it was an overreaction to anything other than winning the lottery. Or finding more meth when you thought you ran out of meth after doing however much meth it takes to look like that.

56-year-old Gordon Ormond took Pasco County, Florida deputies on a little bit of a chase before finally being apprehended and arrested for both his fifth DUI and 12th charge for driving with a revoked or suspended license. Ormond refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene which, considering both the mugshot and that Ormond is an old pro at getting arrested for drunk driving, was probably a good call for him.