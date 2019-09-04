As humanity progresses ever forward one thing is certain, it’s going to be harder and harder to come up with new board games. Oh sure, we can keep repurposing our old classics. A Monopoly board game set around the mining industry on the moon Titan. A version of Risk set on Mars after we inevitably go to war over and on the Red Planet. Operation, but we’re actually repairing one of the robot slaves that works the mines of Titan. But new super fun games? <em>Another</em> perfect party game the whole family will love for family game night? It gets tougher by the year to think them up.

So credit where credit is due and then some to Mattel Games, the creators of the table-top game Flushin’ Frenzy. As far as hilarious kids games go, this one is lots of silly fun. After you play this game will be the first time you ever exclaim, “Wow what a piece of crap” and mean it completely positively. (Unless you’ve stood over the toilet holding a plunger and admiring your work.)

Here’s some hot video action of the Flushin’ Frenzy game, a contest of fast reflexes, hand-eye coordination, and hours of hilarious potty play.

Here are the easy instructions on how to play. They are as enjoyably simple as you’d expect.

You have to plunge the toilet the number of times on the die

When the poop flies out of the toilet, be the first player to grab it. If you can catch it in MIDAIR, you earn two tokens!

The player who earns the most tokens wins!

Game night fun and big laughs for 2 to 4 players, for 5-year-olds and older

One push of the plunger begins this contest of toilet champions. After the toilet handle is pulled the dice roll out and the young plunger plunges, however, many times they’re instructed until the poop flies out. Score tokens by catching the flying poop and whoever has the most tokens wins.

The game is big fun but it does leave one to wonder if there aren’t some serious scrums over the poop if it hits the ground, like a fumble in football, but with a turd. So put one of your new favorite games on your wishlist ASAP. This simple game of poop pick up is about to be an unbelievable hit with all your friends and family.