I’m not picky about food touching, but I know a lot of people who are. Like seriously, some of you have your rice and beans touch and act like you’re being fed a pile of apple skins. It’s kind of weird, although I can see why someone with OCD might find it frustrating.

You know that scene from Shallow Hal where Rosemary says she’s cutting a piece of cake to go but she’s really cutting half of the cake for herself? That’s me. I wouldn’t need a food cubby plate to avoid food touching, but for portion control. If you have a picky eater in the family, it’s time to meet their needs with a food cubby plate divider. No more runny food ruining their appetite. Made from food safe silicone, this divider can hold a strong suction to most flat plates.

Enjoy different foods without green bean juice ruining your macaroni for good. The BPA-free food dividers are dishwasher safe, so you’ll get plenty of uses out of them! Divider plates are great for smooth plates, but they also work on paper plates. Eating runny food on paper plates is the worst. It’s seriously the equivalent of eating on a pasta strainer. Juices and grease everywhere. Yuck!

This food grade silicone gadget would help keep runny food on a plate. These plastic dividers can fit half a cup of food, so if your hot pants are starting to pinch your thighs, it might be time to limit how much potato salad you’re throwing on your plate.

Food Cubby’s food separator makes a great gag gift for a picky eater at Christmas dinner. Actually, go ahead and pull this out next time you’re having dinner at Applebee’s.