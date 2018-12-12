I have broken 12 bones in my body throughout my lifetime. It’s safe to say I am so clumsy, that each fall either causes a bruise that lasts up to 12 days and ends up looking like a solar system, a fracture, or a break. One of the three, hands down, no excuses. But, I have to confess that every time I fall, I find it hilarious. Which is why I find it even more hilarious whenever I see someone else fall because well, it’s funny, and I have totally been there (you’ve laughed too, admit it). Of course, I’m not a monster, I always help them up from the ground and make sure they’re okay.

But, you know what’s even funnier to watch? Ice slip ups! They are the best thing ever! Especially when people can’t manage to stand up because they keep on sliding everywhere and end up looking like newborn giraffes trying to walk. It’s hilarious, and sometimes it takes everything in us to contain our laughter. I honestly think it has something to do with the people recording the video because their laugh is sometimes funnier than the actual fall itself. Definitely makes everything better!

So, saying that, here are some of my favorite slip-ups I have seen throughout the years. Thank God for YouTube! Warning: You might not want to watch these at work, because you won’t be able to hold in your laughter. Trust me.

1. This Father is taking his parenting skills to another level.

2. Sometimes getting in the car can be tricky!

3. These fellas definitely aren’t going to make it to the bar tonight.

4. It’s snowing cats and dogs? Yeah, something like that!

5. Apparently, this woman likes to leave the house in PJs while it’s snowing. Casual.

6. Yeah, she’s totally not going to make it inside the house.

7. A family that slips together stays together?

8. Taking out the trash isn’t as easy as it seems in the winter!

9. Looks like he’s going to have some trouble shoveling up all that snow up!

10. Best snow compilation of 2018!