The second you spend your hard-earned money to buy a coffee table, you’re going to understand why your parents were so strict about using coasters. Drinks leave tacky stains on tabletops, and it’s such a pain when you’re cleaning.
You might be too nice to ask your guests to use a coaster (I don’t mind being rude). To prevent any further stains on your coffee tables, you’ll need some funny coasters to catch your guests’ attention. Here are eight of the best coasters for your man caves, living rooms, and work offices.
Funny Drink Coasters
Wow, I can relate. This funny set of coasters is perfect for my ladies who are always late, gossiping, and just being ‘extra.’ Hey, we can’t help that we’re a little crazy.
The funny sayings on the wood coasters are hilarious! This is going to make a great gift idea for those settling into a new apartment or home.
2. Ultimate Hostess Coasters for Drinks Absorbents with Holder
Where are my wine lovers at? This funny wine drinking coaster is perfect for a girls’ night. Your girls will be sure to place their wine glasses on these high-quality wine coasters.
3. Drink Coasters Set Housewarming Gifts – Funny Gag Gift For Table, Bar And Furniture Protection – Leather Coaster For Beer, Wine, And Glass Bottles
These coffee coasters are going to come in handy if your guests are constantly messing up your table.
These custom coasters are great for a home bar.
4. Retro NES Cartridge Coasters for Drinks | Classic Nintendo Video Game Room Decor
I love these! Switch up your home decor with some fun retro pieces.
5. Navady Wood Funny Coasters for Drinks with Holder Set
These are the perfect funny beer coasters for Father’s Day. Dad will love these! Throw this in his gift box or stocking for the holidays.
6. LotFancy Funny Coasters for Drinks
This set is full of funny quotes for wine lovers. Surely we’ve all said something on one of these coasters. Oops.
7. Donald Trump Angry Coaster
Whether you love him or hate him, you’ll be glad to see your coffee mug on Donald Trump’s face. This beverage coaster will make a great Christmas gift (or gag gift.).
8. Just One More Episode I Swear Streaming TV Shows Binge Watching Low Profile Novelty Cork Coaster Set
We’ve all been there. You have to love Netflix nights when your coffee table is full of drinks and snacks.
