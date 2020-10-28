The second you spend your hard-earned money to buy a coffee table, you’re going to understand why your parents were so strict about using coasters. Drinks leave tacky stains on tabletops, and it’s such a pain when you’re cleaning.

You might be too nice to ask your guests to use a coaster (I don’t mind being rude). To prevent any further stains on your coffee tables, you’ll need some funny coasters to catch your guests’ attention. Here are eight of the best coasters for your man caves, living rooms, and work offices.

Funny Drink Coasters

Wow, I can relate. This funny set of coasters is perfect for my ladies who are always late, gossiping, and just being ‘extra.’ Hey, we can’t help that we’re a little crazy.

The funny sayings on the wood coasters are hilarious! This is going to make a great gift idea for those settling into a new apartment or home.

Where are my wine lovers at? This funny wine drinking coaster is perfect for a girls’ night. Your girls will be sure to place their wine glasses on these high-quality wine coasters.

This set is full of funny quotes for wine lovers. Surely we’ve all said something on one of these coasters. Oops.