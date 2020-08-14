Whether you agree with face masks or not, you’re going to need one to shop at most establishments. Leave your COVID-19 conspiracy theories and political stances at the door. If you have to wear a mask, put it on or go home. Don’t get too pissed off about masks, though. To make things better, you can get creative with your masks. Try wearing a funny mask to make others laugh.

After the CDC recommended the use of cloth face masks, handmade sellers got creative. I’ve seen some fantastic Ricky Bobby masks, Johnny Cash masks, and more on Redbubble and Etsy. Amazon sellers also hopped on the bandwagon and started making hilarious face coverings and bandanas. Here are eight hilarious masks that will make someone giggle under their boring mask!

Funny Face Masks

Star Wars fans, rejoice. Here’s the perfect reusable face mask for those who can recite the Star Wars opening quote.

Tarantino fans are going to love wearing this Pulp Fiction mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s funny! Fart jokes will always be funny, y’all. Just fart, no one is going to smell it if they’re wearing a mask.

Advertisement

Visit Amazon for back to school cotton masks for kids.