Whether you agree with face masks or not, you’re going to need one to shop at most establishments. Leave your COVID-19 conspiracy theories and political stances at the door. If you have to wear a mask, put it on or go home. Don’t get too pissed off about masks, though. To make things better, you can get creative with your masks. Try wearing a funny mask to make others laugh.
After the CDC recommended the use of cloth face masks, handmade sellers got creative. I’ve seen some fantastic Ricky Bobby masks, Johnny Cash masks, and more on Redbubble and Etsy. Amazon sellers also hopped on the bandwagon and started making hilarious face coverings and bandanas. Here are eight hilarious masks that will make someone giggle under their boring mask!
Funny Face Masks
1. A Long Time Ago… We Didn’t Wear Masks
Star Wars fans, rejoice. Here’s the perfect reusable face mask for those who can recite the Star Wars opening quote.
2. Pulp Fiction Tarantino Corona Graphic Tshirt and Streetart Mask
Tarantino fans are going to love wearing this Pulp Fiction mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
3. Balanced Co. Dwight Schrute Seamless Face Mask Bandanas for Dust, Outdoors, Festivals, Sports
Okay, this is one of the best Dwight moments from The Office. This neck gaiter is going to be your go-to mask for all of your essential outings.
4. 4PC Face_Mask Funny Print Dustproof Windproof Sunscreen Cycling Face Safely Cover for Adult Unisex
Oh my goodness. I will absolutely practice social distancing around anyone with this mask on. It might be scarier than the shark face mask everyone is talking about.
5. Shinesty 2 Layer Reusable Trump Face Mask – President Mouth Mask, Printed Face Cover OSFA
This custom face mask is one of the funniest face masks yet.
6. GOT CORONA VIRUS FUNNY Mask
Game of Thrones fans are going to love this one! “A girl has no coronavirus.”
7. I Wanna Be Where The People Aren’t Mermaid Mask
Disney fans, here’s the mask you’ve been searching for. I think our favorite mermaid, Ariel would approve of it.
8. Just Fart Logo Mask
It’s funny! Fart jokes will always be funny, y’all. Just fart, no one is going to smell it if they’re wearing a mask.
Visit Amazon for back to school cotton masks for kids.