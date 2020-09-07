Growing up, I used wired hangers to roast marshmallows and hot dogs. Now that I’m an adult with my own money, I’m willing to spend about $20 on a decent marshmallow roasting stick kit. Well, that was until I found this “indecent” funny hot dog roasting stick.

eBay and Amazon sellers are selling hilarious sets of roasting forks that are perfect for adults who love to camp (or make s’mores in the backyard). Forget about buying that cute campfire skewer set, this hot dog fork and s’mores skewer is getting added to my shopping cart right now.

Place some marshmallows on the “lady,” and you got a campfire roasting stick that looks like boobs. Stick a weiner on the “man,” and well, you got a roaster that looks like a penis. If you have a sense of humor, you probably think this is one of the funniest gadgets you’ve ever seen.

Otherwise, you’re probably thinking, “THIS IS SO INAPPROPRIATE.” You know what? Maybe don’t use it around children. Plan an adult-only bonfire night or camping trip. You deserve it anyway! Gather some booze, hot dogs, and everything you need for s’mores making.

The handmade hot dog roasters are made from food-grade stainless steel, and they’re also made here in the U.S. by military veterans.

These funny roasting sticks make awesome gift ideas for the outdoorsman (or woman) in your life. It’s also a great gag gift for Father’s Day or Christmas. I can already imagine the funny jokes I’ll hear when I pull a campfire hot dog from the roasting stick.

Advertisement

If you’re the jokester of the family, then these roasting sticks are a must. Light the fire pit y’all, it’s time to roast marshmallows and hot dogs.