I’m grateful to have a playful relationship with my mother. She has a very dark sense of humor, and I definitely inherited that from her. We joke about anything and everything, so it only makes sense that I send her a funny Mother’s Day card.

Of course, I’ll get her a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, but I’m going to get her a funny card to go with her flowers. Playful banter is our thing. Hopefully, you’re lucky enough to have a goofy mom too! Ditch the ordinary Hallmark card this year. Your mom may be tickled by these funny Mother’s Day cards also.

Here is the perfect Mother’s Day card for your Golden Girls lovin’ mom. Stay golden!

Did anyone else’s mom become obsessed with sharing ‘Tiger King‘ memes on Facebook?

If you know, you know. Google ‘MILF’ if you don’t know what it means.

You can always count on Amazon to have the quirky Trump novelty gifts.

When you open the card, it says, “And especially this weekend let’s make sure we give a really extra special thanks to the moms. I love you!”

For your mother-in-law, who loves Will Ferrell.

You might owe your mom breakfast in bed after giving her this card.

If you gave your mom hell during your teen years, she’d love this card.

If your mom’s spirit animal is Kris Jenner or June George from ‘Mean Girls,’ then she’ll be tickled by this card.

“Sorry for being a bastard.” HAHA. I read this in Kit Harington’s voice.

This is true. Is toilet paper even a thing anymore? Gosh, I can’t wait to tell my future kids about COVID-19.

Happy Mother’s Day!