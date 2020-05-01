Menu
Jelqing Read this Next

Men Are Trying a Painful Technique Called 'Jelqing' to Make Their Little Guys Bigger
Advertisement
funny cards FI Redbubble; Amazon
Redbubble; Amazon

I’m grateful to have a playful relationship with my mother. She has a very dark sense of humor, and I definitely inherited that from her. We joke about anything and everything, so it only makes sense that I send her a funny Mother’s Day card.

Of course, I’ll get her a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift, but I’m going to get her a funny card to go with her flowers. Playful banter is our thing. Hopefully, you’re lucky enough to have a goofy mom too! Ditch the ordinary Hallmark card this year. Your mom may be tickled by these funny Mother’s Day cards also.

1. The Golden Girls – Dorothy – Mother’s Day Card Greeting Card

The Golden Girls - Dorothy - Mother's Day Card Greeting Card
Redbubble

Here is the perfect Mother’s Day card for your Golden Girls lovin’ mom. Stay golden!

2. Tiger King Mother’s Day , Mother’s Day

Tiger King Mother's Day , Mother's Day
Redbubble

Did anyone else’s mom become obsessed with sharing ‘Tiger King‘ memes on Facebook?

3. Funny Mother’s Day Card Wife, MILF Birthday Card Greeting Card

Funny Mother's Day Card Wife, MILF Birthday Card Greeting Card
Redbubble

If you know, you know. Google ‘MILF’ if you don’t know what it means.

4. Talking Trump Mothers Day Card

Talking Trump Mothers Day Card
Amazon

You can always count on Amazon to have the quirky Trump novelty gifts.

When you open the card, it says, “And especially this weekend let’s make sure we give a really extra special thanks to the moms. I love you!”

5. Stepbrothers Mothers Day Card

Stepbrothers Mothers Day Card
Amazon

For your mother-in-law, who loves Will Ferrell.

Advertisement

6. Mother’s Day – Thank You For Not Swallowing Greeting Card

Mother's Day - Thank You For Not Swallowing Greeting Card
Redbubble

You might owe your mom breakfast in bed after giving her this card.

7. Funny Mother’s Day Card, Happy Birthday Mom, Thank You Greeting Card

Funny Mother's Day Card, Happy Birthday Mom, Thank You Greeting Card
Redbubble

If you gave your mom hell during your teen years, she’d love this card.

8. Cool Mom Mothers Day Card, Kris Jenner Card

Cool Mom Mothers Day Card, Kris Jenner Card
Amazon

If your mom’s spirit animal is Kris Jenner or June George from ‘Mean Girls,’ then she’ll be tickled by this card.

9. Jon Snow Mothers Day Card

Jon Snow Mothers Day Card,
Amazon

“Sorry for being a bastard.” HAHA. I read this in Kit Harington’s voice.

10. Mother’s Day Card – for Awesome Moms – Toilet Paper Greeting Card Greeting Card

Mother's Day Card - for Awesome Moms - Toilet Paper Greeting Card Greeting Card
Redbubble

This is true. Is toilet paper even a thing anymore? Gosh, I can’t wait to tell my future kids about COVID-19.

Advertisement

For DIY Mother’s Day gift ideas, check out our friends over at Wide Open Eats. Be sure to also check out Redbubble for Father’s Day cards, Christmas cards, Valentine’s Day cards, and funny birthday cards.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Watch: Remember When Princess Diana Broke Royal Protocol to Run in a Mother’s Day School Race?

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like