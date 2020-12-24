New Year’s Eve is going to be strange this year. We won’t be at fun New Year’s Eve parties thanks to COVID and social distancing. Since we’re all skipping a fancy NYE gathering, it’s safe to say we don’t need any sequin dresses or suits to bring in the new year. A funny New Year’s shirt will do.
These funny “Happy New Year” shirts are exactly what we need to wrap up a crazy year. Grab your favorite T-shirt, a bottle of champagne, and bring in New Year’s Day 2021 on the couch.
Funny New Year’s Eve Shirts
The trending toilet paper memes will never end. Guys, can we all agree not to hoard a shit ton of toilet paper? We’re too far into the pandemic now. Like, we should know by now that toilet paper companies aren’t going anywhere.
Here’s a funny T-shirt you can wear on New Year’s Day. This graphic tee isn’t unisex sizing, but you can choose between men’s and women’s sizes when you check out! Hopefully it arrives in a few business days because this too perfect.
2. My Happy New Years Resolution Funny Welcome 2021 Holiday T-Shirt
I think we all wish 2020 never happened. I really don’t want to talk about it. I’m already dreading telling my future grandchildren about 2020. Ugh, I just know they’re going to have a million questions about it.
Grab this funny happy new year shirt on Amazon. The short-sleeve shirt comes in six different colors. The blue one is pretty cute!
3. Happy New Year NYE Party Funny RIP 2020 | 2021 New Years Eve T-Shirt
This shirt design is a big mood! RIP 2020. You won’t be missed!
For more custom T-shirts and hoodies, visit Amazon.
2021, please be good to us. We deserve a break (and another stimulus check).