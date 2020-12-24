New Year’s Eve is going to be strange this year. We won’t be at fun New Year’s Eve parties thanks to COVID and social distancing. Since we’re all skipping a fancy NYE gathering, it’s safe to say we don’t need any sequin dresses or suits to bring in the new year. A funny New Year’s shirt will do.

These funny “Happy New Year” shirts are exactly what we need to wrap up a crazy year. Grab your favorite T-shirt, a bottle of champagne, and bring in New Year’s Day 2021 on the couch.

Funny New Year’s Eve Shirts

This shirt design is a big mood! RIP 2020. You won’t be missed!

Advertisement

For more custom T-shirts and hoodies, visit Amazon.

2021, please be good to us. We deserve a break (and another stimulus check).