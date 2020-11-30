Rockin’ around the Christmas tree? More like laughing around the Christmas tree. Sorry kids, your parents love the homemade ornaments you made in kindergarten, but they’re also going to love these funny ornaments.

Anyone with a sense of humor will enjoy a funny Christmas ornament this year. 2020 has been a hell of a year, and I think a goofy Christmas tree ornament could lift our spirits. Here are 12 ornaments that will make you giggle every time you turn your Christmas tree lights on.

Funny Christmas Ornaments