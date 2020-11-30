Menu
12 Adorable 'Golden Girls' Christmas Gifts Mom Will Love
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree? More like laughing around the Christmas tree. Sorry kids, your parents love the homemade ornaments you made in kindergarten, but they’re also going to love these funny ornaments.

Anyone with a sense of humor will enjoy a funny Christmas ornament this year. 2020 has been a hell of a year, and I think a goofy Christmas tree ornament could lift our spirits. Here are 12 ornaments that will make you giggle every time you turn your Christmas tree lights on.

Funny Christmas Ornaments

Tree Buddees Funny Mooning Santa Claus Christmas Tree Ornament
Okay, Santa. You put me on the naughty list this year, then turn around and do this?

Well, this gives “ho, ho, ho” a whole new meaning.

2. 2020 Christmas Ornament Toilet Paper Crisis

2020 Christmas Ornament Toilet Paper Crisis
A pandemic ornament is exactly what we need on our trees. Yes, it’s been a crazy year, but we’re so lucky to be here celebrating Christmas! This Xmas ornament will be a funny reminder about everything we’ve been through in 2020.

3. Hallmark 2019 Reinbeer Keepsake Ornament

Hallmark 2019 Reinbeer Keepsake Ornament
BCARICH 2020 Grinch Hand Christmas Ornament, 2020 Stink Stank Stunk Tree Ornament, Both-Side Printed Circle Ceramic Christmas Hanging Ornament, Perfect Christmas for Family or Friends, 1 pcs
You have to love this ornament. Some people are acting like face masks are the bane of their existence still, so grab this ornament to mess with your friends!

5. Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, A Christmas Story Ralphie in Bunny Suit Ornament

Hallmark Christmas Ornaments, A Christmas Story Ralphie in Bunny Suit Ornament
Here’s a unique gift for ‘A Christmas Story‘ fans. You can even find a leg lamp ornament on Amazon.

6. Assorted Funny Christmas Tree Ornaments Decoration (Shitter’s Full)

Assorted Funny Christmas Tree Ornaments Decoration (Shitter's Full)
UNSTTNA 2020 Christmas Ornament, 2020 Quarantine Ornament, Funny 2020 Ornament, Friends Quarantine Merry Christmas Ornaments Gift, 2020 The One Where We were Quarantined, Social Distancing
Hand sanitizer, face masks, and toilet paper are words that will give us scary flashbacks one day. Grab this ornament, and I promise your future children and grandchildren will have a lot of questions when they see this face mask ornament.

It’ll make a fantastic stocking stuffer.

8. Tbrand Remembering 2020 Ornament Year of Quarantine Ornament 2020 Christmas Ornament 2020 Commemorative Funny Ornament 2020 Events ¨C A Year to Remember

Tbrand Remembering 2020 Ornament Year of Quarantine Ornament 2020 Christmas Ornament 2020 Commemorative Funny Ornament 2020 Events ¨C A Year to Remember
Here’s another high-quality pandemic-themed ornament. What a year.

9. Tekky Naughty Dirty Talking Gingerbread Man Christmas Tree Ornament and Gag Gift, Tan

Tekky Naughty Dirty Talking Gingerbread Man Christmas Tree Ornament and Gag Gift, Tan
Tekky Toys-Naughty Dirty Talking Snowman Funny Tree Ornament With 3 Hilarious quotes for the Holidays
2020 Keepsake Bauble, Holiday ecoration Ornament, Funny Modern Baby ITS COVID Outside Snowflake Blue Ceramic OrnamentHoliday Keepsake Gift, 2020 Quarantine Ornament, Home Living Christmas Ornament
Okay, just one more pandemic ornament. This holiday ornament is too funny.

12. Kurt Adler Budweiser Bud Light Six-Pack Miniature Christmas Ornament

Kurt Adler Budweiser Bud Light Six-Pack Miniature Christmas Ornament
Forget Corona, this is the year we’re drinking Bud Light.

Have a funny ornament idea? Personalize one on Amazon!

Visit Amazon for more Christmas tree decorations, personalized ornaments, DIY Christmas decor supplies, and Christmas gifts.

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
