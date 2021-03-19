There are two kinds of people when it comes to swimming pools. Those who do cannonballs (and wear goggles) and those who sit pretty on a pool float. I’m sure most of us are both of these people (depending on the occasion), but let’s say this weekend’s pool party is all about relaxing in your new bikini while lounging in your new funny pool float.
We rounded up 10 funny pool floats that will make everyone jealous. And no, flamingo, donut, and swan pool floats aren’t welcomed on this list. They’re timeless, but c’mon, you can do better. These floats are unique, cute, and of course, pretty darn funny.
Funny Pool Floats
Make your next pool party one to remember. This pool float is Insta-perfect! Everyone will be asking where you got your cool pool float from. And yes, you can find a style available with a male beach body.
2. Rick and Morty Giant Inflatable Island Morty Head, Waterproof & Durable, Great for Dorm, Party Decor, Gag Gift, Pool Float
Calling all Rick and Morty fans! Aw sheesh, this is too cute. I love this pool lounger since there’s enough room for two people.
3. Intex Giant Gator Ride-On, 80″ X 45″, for Ages 3+
Forget about that flamingo pool float, this alligator float is everything. It’s the perfect float for lake days!
4. Pool Float Inflatable Swimming Pool Float for Adults Perfume Floaties Large Water Rafts Cute Float Toys Funny Pool Party Beach Swimming Lounger Decorations
Here’s the perfect float for my high-maintenance beauty queens. Never change.
5. GAME 5007 Giant Derby Duck with Pump Inflatable Pool Float, Quick-Fill Valves, Built-in Cup Holders, 300-Pound Capacity, 72” L x 66” W x 36”, Yellow
This rubber ducky pool float has five handles and two drink holders for your beer and margaritas.
6. Swimline Hobby Horse Glitter Inflatable Pool Ring, Multi, 67″x 37″ x 31″
Quit horsin’ around.
7. Swimline Giant Pretzel Swim Fun Inflatable Floating Seat, 1-Pack
Ice cream, guac, and pizza slice pool floats are so 2014. This pretzel float is also Insta-worthy.
Damn, I’m craving Auntie Anne’s now.
8. 59″ Inflatable T-Rex Pool Tube for Kids Adults Swimming Pool, Lake, and Beach Floaty Summer Fun Toy
For the dinosaur lovers.
Okay, so who do you think is going to win? Godzilla or Kong?
9. GoFloats Inflatable Buckin’ Bull Pool Float Party Tube – Grab Summer by The Horns
Mess with the bull, you get the horns.
10. SwimWays Huggables Teddy Bear Oversized Float – Inflatable Lounge with Cupholder for Pool or Lake
This is too cute! Adding this to my Amazon wishlist right now.
For fun pool toys, check out our list!
Be sure to visit Amazon for beach balls, volleyball nets, and more poolside necessities.