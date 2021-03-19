Menu
36-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Calling 911 After Her Parents Canceled Her Cell Phone Read this Next

funny pool floats Amazon
Amazon

There are two kinds of people when it comes to swimming pools. Those who do cannonballs (and wear goggles) and those who sit pretty on a pool float. I’m sure most of us are both of these people (depending on the occasion), but let’s say this weekend’s pool party is all about relaxing in your new bikini while lounging in your new funny pool float.

We rounded up 10 funny pool floats that will make everyone jealous. And no, flamingo, donut, and swan pool floats aren’t welcomed on this list. They’re timeless, but c’mon, you can do better. These floats are unique, cute, and of course, pretty darn funny.

Funny Pool Floats

Poolcandy Inflatable Hot BOD Beach Babe Giant Pool Raft
Amazon

Make your next pool party one to remember. This pool float is Insta-perfect! Everyone will be asking where you got your cool pool float from. And yes, you can find a style available with a male beach body.

2. Rick and Morty Giant Inflatable Island Morty Head, Waterproof & Durable, Great for Dorm, Party Decor, Gag Gift, Pool Float

Rick and Morty Giant Inflatable Island Morty Head, Waterproof & Durable, Great for Dorm, Party Decor, Gag Gift, Pool Float
Amazon

Calling all Rick and Morty fans! Aw sheesh, this is too cute. I love this pool lounger since there’s enough room for two people.

3. Intex Giant Gator Ride-On, 80″ X 45″, for Ages 3+

Quit horsin’ around.

7. Swimline Giant Pretzel Swim Fun Inflatable Floating Seat, 1-Pack

Swimline Giant Pretzel Swim Fun Inflatable Floating Seat, 1-Pack
Amazon

Ice cream, guac, and pizza slice pool floats are so 2014. This pretzel float is also Insta-worthy.

Damn, I’m craving Auntie Anne’s now.

8. 59″ Inflatable T-Rex Pool Tube for Kids Adults Swimming Pool, Lake, and Beach Floaty Summer Fun Toy

59" Inflatable T-Rex Pool Tube for Kids Adults Swimming Pool, Lake, and Beach Floaty Summer Fun Toy
Amazon

For the dinosaur lovers.

Okay, so who do you think is going to win? Godzilla or Kong?

9. GoFloats Inflatable Buckin’ Bull Pool Float Party Tube – Grab Summer by The Horns

Mess with the bull, you get the horns.

10. SwimWays Huggables Teddy Bear Oversized Float – Inflatable Lounge with Cupholder for Pool or Lake

SwimWays Huggables Teddy Bear Oversized Float - Inflatable Lounge with Cupholder for Pool or Lake
Amazon

This is too cute! Adding this to my Amazon wishlist right now.

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
