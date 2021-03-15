Swimsuit season is right around the corner, and no. This isn’t a warning to get into shape for a sexy swimsuit or sexy Speedos, y’all. Here’s your fair warning to grab some funny swim trunks for the summer. Ladies, grab a funny pair for Dad or your significant other. Men, grab a funny pair for a bachelor party, the beach, or whatever fun vacation you’ve got planned.
These swim trunks aren’t for everyone, but they’re goofy and will definitely strike up a conversation at the country club, hotel, or even motel pool this summer. Summertime tip: Throw a funny swimsuit/trunk party. Borat bathing suits and wacky cat-themed swim trunks are welcome.
Funny Swim Trunks
A lot is going on here with these swim trunks. The novelty swimwear features a sloth who appears to be a pirate (holding a lightsaber) and a fire-breathing unicorn. These funny shorts will definitely win a funny swimwear competition if you end up having one.
2. TUONROAD Mens Funny Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beachwear Sports Running Swim Board Shorts Mesh Lining
These quick-drying swimming shorts are perfect for cat lovers (and taco Tuesday enthusiasts). The breathable swim trunks are wacky, but what’s not to love about them?
A customer gave them five stars and wrote, “The liner is really soft, and the graphic, well, it’s hilarious and no one will be able to take you seriously.”
3. Holzkary Swim Trunks Men Funny Quick Dry Swim Shorts Summer Casual Sports Bathing Suits with Pockets
Forget palm trees and flamingos. These quick-drying swim trunks are everything. They’re perfect for guys with a unique sense of humor.
4. Ahegao Men’s Swim Trunks Quick Dry 3D Printed Beach Board Shorts with Pockets Cool Mesh Lining Bathing Suits
Is it Shark Week yet?
5. NEFF Men’s Swimming Trunks Board Shorts Quick Dry
Ladies are going to love these shorts. You’ll get all the stares, you lucky duck.
6. Custom Mens Swim Trunk Seamless Wife’s Face Quick Dry Beach Shorts
Okay, maybe you can’t have the girls staring because of your significant other. Customize these shorts with your lover’s face on them.
This would make a great gag gift for birthdays or the holidays!