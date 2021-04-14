I don’t care if you think there’s a microchip in the vaccine, this pro-vaccine T-shirt is funny as hell. I mean, it’s so true. I can’t be the only person who loves using the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to not hang with people. Now that I’m vaccinated, I can’t use that excuse anymore, I fear. Damn, I should’ve told people I was anti-vaccine for the sake of not needing to be around certain people.

The vaccinated T-shirt is going to be a hit with introverts. Now, I wouldn’t exactly say I’m 100% an introvert, but there are some people I’m glad I haven’t seen since March 2020. Sorry, not sorry. Love this vaccinated tee too? Find it on Amazon today.

Funny nurse gift

Under $20

Short sleeve T-shirt

Gift idea for the pro-immunization crowd

The pro-vaccine shirt is available in women’s, youth, and men’s T-shirt sizes. Many customers are giving the funny vaccination shirt five stars. One customer gave it a perfect rating and wrote, “Very nice shirt. Gets lots of attention.”

Personally, I’m pro-vax. Of course, anti-vaxxers are not being forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so be an adult about this pro-vaccination shirt if you see someone in it. Chances are, no one is going to care about your anti-vaccination views once they’re vaccinated!

The trending pro-vaccination T-shirt is a big mood, but I’m not going to lie. I’m caught in-between “Kiss me I’m vaccinated or hug me I’m vaccinated.” Hey, some of us have been deprived of human touch. Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, I don’t care what you choose to get. If I like you, let’s party like it’s 2019.

Like screaming in each other’s faces, hugging, sharing drinks, Juuls, all of that. (Okay, maybe not sharing drinks, but you get it.)