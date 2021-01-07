When you and your significant other or BFF have a unique sense of humor, you tend to joke about anything and everything. Even when everyone else is being serious. Not taking life seriously (at least 50% of the time) with your person is probably a good thing. This Valentine’s Day, don’t dim your light. Keep on being the silly person you are and gift your special someone a funny Valentine’s Day gift.

While everyone else is getting their loved one romantic gifts like expensive chocolate, Hallmark greeting cards, and fruit bouquets, you’ll be making your sweetheart feel loved (and amused). And let me say, there’s nothing sexier than someone hot and smart with a great sense of humor. See which hilarious gift your Romeo (or Juliet) will love.

Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gag Gift Ideas