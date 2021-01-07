When you and your significant other or BFF have a unique sense of humor, you tend to joke about anything and everything. Even when everyone else is being serious. Not taking life seriously (at least 50% of the time) with your person is probably a good thing. This Valentine’s Day, don’t dim your light. Keep on being the silly person you are and gift your special someone a funny Valentine’s Day gift.
While everyone else is getting their loved one romantic gifts like expensive chocolate, Hallmark greeting cards, and fruit bouquets, you’ll be making your sweetheart feel loved (and amused). And let me say, there’s nothing sexier than someone hot and smart with a great sense of humor. See which hilarious gift your Romeo (or Juliet) will love.
Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gag Gift Ideas
Poop and fart jokes will always be funny!
2. Seymour Butz Funny Gift for Husband or Boyfriend – Naughty Gift for Him – Valentines Day Token
Here’s a lovely novelty gift for your boyfriend.
3. Seymour Butz Funny Hammer – Romantic Gift for Husband or Boyfriend – Naughty Valentine’s Gift for Him – 8 oz
This V-Day gift is a bit naughty, but it’s hilarious.
4. Netflix & Chill Candle Valentines Day Gifts for Boyfriend Funny Gifts for Boyfriend Gifts for Men Gifts for Women Funny Gift Ideas Gifts for Girlfriend Birthday Gift
It’s a new year, but Covid is still here. Date nights are becoming Netflix and chill nights these days! It’s the perfect candle to set the mood.
5. Mens Sorry This Beard is Taken Funny Valentines Day Gift for Him T-Shirt
Find a different beard, girl. This one is taken.
6. PerfectPrintedAQA – Funny Star Wars Mug, Valentines Day Gift, Darth Vader, Dark Side, Death Star, Yoda Mug, Star Wars Travel Mug, 11oz Ceramic Coffee Mug/Cup/Drinkware, High Gloss
Here’s the perfect last-minute gift for your Star Wars loving girlfriend or best friend.
7. NobleWorks – Big Funny Valentine’s Day Card (8.5 x 11 Inch) – President Trump Humor, Jumbo Political Valentine Greeting – You’re a Hottie J4056VDG
Believe me, ask anyone. Write a heartwarming note inside for your special someone who loves Trump memes.
8. Funny I Love You Card, Valentine’s Day Card for Husband Boyfriend, I Love You More Than I Hate Your Farts
Which is a lot.
9. Cupid Butts Candy – Cherry Fruit Jellies – Funny Unique Valentines day Gift for Teens, Girls, Boys and Kids
These cherry fruit snacks are too funny! I bet they’re delicious. Ladies, grab this for your galentine.
10. Donald Trump Terrific Husband Funny Coffee Mug Best Anniversary Birthday Valentines Day Gifts For Husband Men Unique Present Idea From Wife Fun Novelty Coffee Cup For Mr, Hubby Gag Gift for Christmas
That’s one way to show that “it” belongs to you.
12. And I Will Always Love You Stemless Wine Glass, Perfect Birthday Gift Idea for Wife, Personalized Wine Glass, Mother’s Day & Valentine’s Day Gift, Novelty Wine Glasses, Party Supplies or Decorations
Serenade me with this song so I know it’s real.