This Funny Trump Mug Will Make Valentine's Day (And Your Marriage) Great Again
funny valentines day shirt
Amazon

Sorry Cupid, this really isn’t the time for you to be encouraging people to swap bodily fluids. Haven’t you heard? Covid is a thing. Plus, some of us weren’t planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day anyway. If you’re sitting this holiday out, well, you don’t have to disregard it completely. You can still join in on the fun with candy, romantic movies, and of course, a funny Valentine’s Day shirt.

We found the perfect Valentine’s Day T-shirt for our lovely single ladies and men. Don’t worry, as soon as you put this T-shirt on, you’ll be happy he didn’t put a ring on it.

Funny Valentine’s Day T-Shirts

1. Funny Anti Valentine’s Day Shirt (Heart Image) Nah I’m Good T-Shirt

Funny Anti Valentine's Day Shirt (Heart Image) Nah I'm Good T-Shirt
Amazon

This funny Valentine’s Day tee is a great gift for your besties. Grab a few shirts for you and your girls so y’all can have matching Valentine’s Day outfits for your ‘Galentine’s’ day gathering. Treat yourself!

This high-quality tee ships from the USA, so you’ll have it on your doorstep in a few business days.

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Funny Valentine Quarantine Gift T-Shirt
Amazon

Here’s the perfect gift for your loved one. Valentine’s Day will be a bit different this year (thanks to Covid).

3. Heart Breaker Funny Valentines Day Heart Breaker Tank Top

HeartBreaker Funny Valentines Day Heart Breaker Tank Top
Amazon
Cupido Es Estupido Funny Spanish Valentines Day Unisex Gifts T-Shirt
Amazon

Both men and women will love this shirt. Cupid cannot get it right.

5. Anti Valentine’s Day Funny Get Away Love Tshirt Gift Raglan Baseball Tee

Anti Valentine's Day Funny Get Away Love Tshirt Gift Raglan Baseball Tee
Amazon
MrsChef Happy Valentine's Day Tees for Women, Funny Quarantine Letter Pritn Casual Short Sleeve Gift Shirt
Amazon

I love this style and color option!

Don’t forget to wear your mask, Cupid.

7. My Dog Is My Valentine Funny Valentines Day Gift T-Shirt

My Dog Is My Valentine Funny Valentines Day Gift T-Shirt
Amazon

Lol, of course. This is a great gift idea for crazy dog lovers. I love you crazy cat ladies, but I think dog lovers have y’all beat now.

8. Cute Funny Valentines Day Candy Heart Empowerment T-Shirt

Cute Funny Valentines Day Candy Heart Empowerment T-Shirt
Amazon

I did, but he came back.

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
