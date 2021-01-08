Sorry Cupid, this really isn’t the time for you to be encouraging people to swap bodily fluids. Haven’t you heard? Covid is a thing. Plus, some of us weren’t planning on celebrating Valentine’s Day anyway. If you’re sitting this holiday out, well, you don’t have to disregard it completely. You can still join in on the fun with candy, romantic movies, and of course, a funny Valentine’s Day shirt.
We found the perfect Valentine’s Day T-shirt for our lovely single ladies and men. Don’t worry, as soon as you put this T-shirt on, you’ll be happy he didn’t put a ring on it.
Funny Valentine’s Day T-Shirts
1. Funny Anti Valentine’s Day Shirt (Heart Image) Nah I’m Good T-Shirt
This funny Valentine’s Day tee is a great gift for your besties. Grab a few shirts for you and your girls so y’all can have matching Valentine’s Day outfits for your ‘Galentine’s’ day gathering. Treat yourself!
This high-quality tee ships from the USA, so you’ll have it on your doorstep in a few business days.
Here’s the perfect gift for your loved one. Valentine’s Day will be a bit different this year (thanks to Covid).
3. Heart Breaker Funny Valentines Day Heart Breaker Tank Top
Freshly single? Here’s the perfect V-day shirt for you.
4. Cupido Es Estupido Funny Spanish Valentines Day Unisex Gifts T-Shirt
Both men and women will love this shirt. Cupid cannot get it right.
5. Anti Valentine’s Day Funny Get Away Love Tshirt Gift Raglan Baseball Tee
Go practice on someone else, Cupid.
6. MrsChef Happy Valentine’s Day Tees for Women, Funny Quarantine Letter Pritn Casual Short Sleeve Gift Shirt
I love this style and color option!
Don’t forget to wear your mask, Cupid.
7. My Dog Is My Valentine Funny Valentines Day Gift T-Shirt
Lol, of course. This is a great gift idea for crazy dog lovers. I love you crazy cat ladies, but I think dog lovers have y’all beat now.
8. Cute Funny Valentines Day Candy Heart Empowerment T-Shirt
I did, but he came back.
