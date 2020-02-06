Oh man, this is the best thing I have read this week. This gas station is desperately trying to keep its business license after they were caught hosting a steamy sex session right in the middle of the snack aisle! Yes, porn with a side of snacks. Goodness grief.

According to authorities, the man who shot and participated in the video makes several sex videos in public places all around the Milwaukee area. The 35th Hometown gas station has been at its current location in Milwaukee’s Roosevelt Grove neighbor for more than a decade. Unfortunately, that could quickly change if District 7 Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey gets his way.

According to Rainey, the incident occurred in July 2015 when Frederick Allen, who is a convicted felon, turned the gas station into a porn set while it was open to the public. The video showed the “aspiring rapper and amateur porn star,” having sex in the center of the snack aisle. During testimony before the Milwaukee Common council’s license committee, Rainey stated, “Keep in mind, it was right next to the chips and across from the sunflower seeds.” Which is hilarious, but so so wrong.

Allen is also apparently known online for his explicit acts in public places including a movie theater, shopping malls, public streets, and public parks. Not only does this sex addict films himself all around town, but also makes upward of $10,000 a month! Which is insane, I seriously had no idea one could make this much money for porn!

But, adding on the controversy and one of the reasons that prompted Rainey to call for the convenience stores license to be revoked, was the fact that the video also shows the Milwaukee gas station’s owner, Kulwant Dhillon, just standing in the background watching and an employee is seen recoding it with his cell phone. You know, just nonchalantly.

City officials were able to find the video after a viewer saw it on PornHub with “35th and Townsend, the location of the gas station, as the video clips’ title. Not surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first time Allen get’s in trouble with the law. Back in 2017, police were able to identify a 15-year-old girl in one of the videos. Authorities initially charged him with second-degree sexual assault of a child, which were later dropped when a witness backed out.

Still, this man is willing to risk it all because he has more than 67 thousand subscribers on his PornHub channel and has more than 100 million views combined. So, after court and a 20-day suspension, neighbors were not having the punishment and decided to sign a petition to suspend the license. Which is when Rainey called for a new hearing. The second time around, the committee voted not to renew the gas station’s license at all, and a judge issued a temporary injunction allowing the gas station to remain open while that case is in court.

Moral of the story, the gas station will remain open while its parent company, Kool Patriotism, sues the city over its business license. Its next hearing set for April 2, 2020. What a waste of time, just let it go Milwaukee, it’s not a big deal. Definitely not worth the time or effort.