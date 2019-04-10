Amazon has done it again, this time involving two of my favorite things: carbs and naps! Yes, two of life’s simple pleasures that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home. The best part about this is that you won’t gain weight…because it’s a pillow! Introducing the 31.5-inch pillow shaped like a giant baguette for only $11.50 on Amazon!

What’s better than a french baguette? A giant baguette throw pillow, that’s what! But, don’t worry, there are also smaller versions of it measuring 11.8 inches and 23.6 inches if you prefer a more subtle one. But let’s be serious, giant bread pillows are the best. You can wrap your whole body around it and nap for days.

The pillow has pretty amazing reviews from customers, with a four out of five-star rating. Several users are calling the baguette unique and adorable, because well, have you seen it!? It’s genius, we need more people to invent pillows like this! To make it even better, it is made out of plush and pp cotton material, and comes with a zipper closure in case you want to add more fluff for it!

I love pillows that pay tributes to food. Gives you a good giggle. Honestly, I’d collect them all if I could, but I don’t think my roommate would appreciate food pillows all over the living room. But one baguette pillow? Heck yeah, pass the credit card.

And in case you don’t really like french bread, don’t worry, there are other options. You can always buy a high-quality croissant body pillow to help you sleep nice and comfy at night. Because we all know everybody loves croissants. Best bread in the family!

Just buy them all, it’s definitely worth it! I already ordered mine.