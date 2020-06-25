Giant games are going to be one of the best parts of summer. Staying inside playing board games gave us some entertainment a couple of months ago, but some of us are eager to get outside again. Take the entertainment to the backyard with a Giant Connect 4 In-a-Row Game.

Amazon is selling a lawn game similar to classic game Connect Four called “4-to-Score.” Forget tabletop games, giant yard games are where it’s at. The Giant Connect 4 In-a-Row is going to get the entire family outside for some much needed fresh air.

Family fun is a must in the summertime. The kids are out of school, and well, the grown-ups want to have fun too! The Giant 4-to-Score game comes with a carry bag, so you’ll be able to take the party game to family gatherings, tailgates, and more.

The life-size game can be assembled in just minutes! It comes with 42 rings, so you’ll have plenty of game pieces for those competitive matches. It is made from high-quality materials, so this garden game should last for years to come.

Amazon also has a Wooden Giant 4 In-a-Row game. The oversized game does look pretty nice wooden style. You can get this Giant 4 In-a-Row game for only $72.99. (It’s Amazon Prime eligible, so order it before the weekend is here!)

Get your entire backyard decked out with backyard games this summer. Check out this inflatable cornhole set. That’s right, you can finally play cornhole in the swimming pool!

For more outdoor games, check out Wide Open Eats. Giant Jenga exists, and it’s the perfect game to get your family on their feet for a competitive match. The fun doesn’t end there, though. Amazon is also selling a giant inflatable dartboard set.

Your backyard will probably look like a carnival this summer, but oh well. We’re quarantined, so what else is there to do?