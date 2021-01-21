Valentine’s Day is coming up, and I don’t know about you, but deep down, I’ll always feel a little bummed out about not having a hot husband on the special holiday. However, I’m not stressing about this year. I’m getting a penis pillow to cuddle with. You can read all about it here, but this specific pillow is for my gentlemen (hey, ladies too) who need a special lady to cuddle with.

The girlfriend pillow is here to save Valentine’s Day. Oh, don’t act like it doesn’t look comfortable. It’s a really goofy pillow, but I bet it feels good to cuddle with.

The girlfriend pillow is the perfect gag gift for singles or a great gift for a loved one who lives hundreds of miles away. The pillow imitates the curves of a woman. Yep, feel free to rest your head on the boobs! Any true girlfriend who values her long-distance relationship would get their special someone this girlfriend pillow.

A customer gave it five stars and said, “So funny! Squishy bean bag type pillow very comfortable. I put a bra and tank top on it as a gag gift.”

You know what? Get this for your boyfriend (or cuddle buddy) even if it sounds ridiculous. Just how guys complain about how their arms “fall asleep” when we cuddle, they do some damage to our boobs. They’re definitely not built to have a giant head rest of them for a 3-hour Tarantino movie.

And of course, the boyfriend pillow exists too. You can find the hilarious pillow on Amazon as well.

Add this to your random Amazon wishlist full of novelty items. Once it’s time to start shopping for Christmas gifts, you can always reference this pillow for your siblings or best friends.

For more funny throw pillows and gag gifts, visit Amazon.