Ch-ch-ch-chia! This has to be the best Chia Pet yet. If you love The Golden Girls, this beauty will make a great addition to your Golden Girls collectibles. Soak Sophia in water for 30 minutes, sprinkle some Chia seeds on your planter, and you’ve got yourself the coolest pottery planter.

The Golden Girls Chia Pet is a great gift for fans of the hilarious sitcom. If you need to spice up your home decor with fun novelty gifts, pay homage to Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia with a decorative pottery planter.

Don’t worry, step care instructions are included along with a pottery planter, convenient plastic drip tray, and chia seed packets for three plantings. They reach full growth in a few short weeks, so Sophia Petrillo will have a luscious green coat in no time!

Choose your favorite Golden Girl, or get them all. If you’re into novelty gifts, you’ll be hooked on Chia pets. Chia Planters sprout and develop into a hilarious creation for everyone to enjoy. Seeing your favorite actors and celebrities with a full coat of greenery is amazing.

I think many would agree that The Golden Girls is a major sitcom that set the precedent for dysfunctional friend groups on television. Surely Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia are some inspirations for many actors starring in comedies. These ladies are iconic!

If you’re the biggest Golden Girls fan of all time, Amazon has a lot of Golden Girls themed games and collectibles. You can grab Golden Girls action figures, Clue, and Monopoly. Nothing like a good board game you grew up on, with a fun twist. Imagine calling The Golden Girls one of your favorite shows and not owning any Golden Girls memorabilia? You hate to see it. Which Chia Pet are you choosing? I’m going with Blanche!