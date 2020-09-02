Calling all of my Golden Girls fans! Ladies (and gentlemen), I can’t think of a better gift than a Golden Girls-themed gift for holidays, birthdays, and more. Any person who calls themself the biggest Golden Girls fan would love one of these items for their special day or holiday.
Superfans, be careful. You’re probably shopping for the Sophia to your Rose, but you’ll want one of these items for yourself. Amazon and Redbubble have the greatest Golden Girls gifts, and we’re excited to share some with you. Grab some cheesecake and enjoy some online shopping while you watch reruns of The Golden Girls.
Golden Girls Gifts
This is the perfect Christmas present right here! It’s cold in December, which means this blanket will come in handy right away.
2. Golden Girls Shot Glasses | Fun Drinking Games | Set of 4 Collectible Glasses | Perfect For Parties, Game Night, Bachelor, Bachelorette Party, College Graduation and Birthdays
Pull out your Golden Girls trivia board game! To make game night more exciting, take a shot (or two). These shot glasses are adorable! Betty White would love these.
3. The Golden Girls Throw Pillow
Get creative with your gift ideas. Spice up your girlfriend’s living room with a new Golden Girls throw pillow.
4. Golden Girls, Dorothy, Bea safe T Shirt Mask
I love it when pop culture meets face masks. We’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so make it fun! This Golden Girls face mask is so clever. Bea Arthur would’ve loved it!
5. My Pen15 Club Set of 4 Golden Girls Celebrity Prayer Candles – Blanche Rose Dorothy and Sophia
These candles are so silly, but they’re hilarious. This is truly squad goals.
6. Golden Girls Playing Cards
If you get tired of playing Golden Girls trivial pursuit, switch things up with a good ol’ card game. This card set is the cutest.
Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan would’ve loved this!
7. Golden Girls 5 Pair Ankle Socks
Golden Girls socks are a must. Every Sophia Petrillo and Rose Nylund fan needs these! (They make awesome stocking stuffers.)
8. Golden Girls Funny Birthday Gifts for Women, Best Friend, BFF, Live Like Rose Dress Like Blanche Think Like Dorothy Speak Like Sophia, Friendship Gifts Travel Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Keep your beverage nice and cool with this Golden Girls tumbler as you watch your favorite sitcom. Visit Amazon for Golden Girls coffee mugs, stemless wine glasses, and more.
This key tag is golden.
10. Stay Golden Girl Gift Undies: Low-Rise Cheeky Underwear
Hello, granny panties! Totally kidding. These panties are too adorable.
11. Golden Girls Tote Bag
This tote bag is the perfect gift for your best friend. Grab this tote and fill it up with a Golden Girls keychain, magnet set, Funko Pop, and coloring book.
12. Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt
Every fan of this TV show needs a Golden Girls shirt, sweatshirt, or hoodie! They’re perfect for lounging around the house (or Shady Pines retirement home in Miami).
This gift guide isn’t even close to all of the awesome Golden Girls gifts out there. Check out these Golden Girls Chia Pets.
These gifts definitely scream, “Thank you for being a friend.” Your loved ones will be obsessed with their new gift.