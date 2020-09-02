Menu
Peeps on Pizza Peepza

People are Putting Peeps on Pizza and They Should be Thrown in Jail
Golden Girls Gifts Amazon
Amazon; Amazon

Calling all of my Golden Girls fans! Ladies (and gentlemen), I can’t think of a better gift than a Golden Girls-themed gift for holidays, birthdays, and more. Any person who calls themself the biggest Golden Girls fan would love one of these items for their special day or holiday.

Superfans, be careful. You’re probably shopping for the Sophia to your Rose, but you’ll want one of these items for yourself. Amazon and Redbubble have the greatest Golden Girls gifts, and we’re excited to share some with you. Grab some cheesecake and enjoy some online shopping while you watch reruns of The Golden Girls.

Golden Girls Gifts

The Golden Girls Portrait Fleece Throw Blanket | Features A Portrait Of The Smiling Cast | Large Golden Girls Blanket | 60 x 45 Inches
Amazon

Pull out your Golden Girls trivia board game! To make game night more exciting, take a shot (or two). These shot glasses are adorable! Betty White would love these.

3. The Golden Girls Throw Pillow

pillow
Redbubble

Get creative with your gift ideas. Spice up your girlfriend’s living room with a new Golden Girls throw pillow.

4. Golden Girls, Dorothy, Bea safe T Shirt Mask

Golden Girls, Dorothy, Bea safe T Shirt Mask
Redbubble

I love it when pop culture meets face masks. We’re going to be wearing masks for a while, so make it fun! This Golden Girls face mask is so clever. Bea Arthur would’ve loved it!

5. My Pen15 Club Set of 4 Golden Girls Celebrity Prayer Candles – Blanche Rose Dorothy and Sophia

My Pen15 Club Set of 4 Golden Girls Celebrity Prayer Candles - Blanche Rose Dorothy and Sophia
Amazon

These candles are so silly, but they’re hilarious. This is truly squad goals.

6. Golden Girls Playing Cards

Golden Girls Playing Cards
Amazon

If you get tired of playing Golden Girls trivial pursuit, switch things up with a good ol’ card game. This card set is the cutest.

Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan would’ve loved this!

7. Golden Girls 5 Pair Ankle Socks

Golden Girls 5 Pair Ankle Socks
Amazon

Keep your beverage nice and cool with this Golden Girls tumbler as you watch your favorite sitcom. Visit Amazon for Golden Girls coffee mugs, stemless wine glasses, and more.

This key tag is golden.

10. Stay Golden Girl Gift Undies: Low-Rise Cheeky Underwear

Stay Golden Girl Gift Undies: Low-Rise Cheeky Underwear
Amazon

Hello, granny panties! Totally kidding. These panties are too adorable.

11. Golden Girls Tote Bag

golden girls Tote Bag
Redbubble

This tote bag is the perfect gift for your best friend. Grab this tote and fill it up with a Golden Girls keychain, magnet set, Funko Pop, and coloring book.

12. Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt

Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt
Amazon

Every fan of this TV show needs a Golden Girls shirt, sweatshirt, or hoodie! They’re perfect for lounging around the house (or Shady Pines retirement home in Miami).

This gift guide isn’t even close to all of the awesome Golden Girls gifts out there. Check out these Golden Girls Chia Pets.

These gifts definitely scream, “Thank you for being a friend.” Your loved ones will be obsessed with their new gift.

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
