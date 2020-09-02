Calling all of my Golden Girls fans! Ladies (and gentlemen), I can’t think of a better gift than a Golden Girls-themed gift for holidays, birthdays, and more. Any person who calls themself the biggest Golden Girls fan would love one of these items for their special day or holiday.

Superfans, be careful. You’re probably shopping for the Sophia to your Rose, but you’ll want one of these items for yourself. Amazon and Redbubble have the greatest Golden Girls gifts, and we’re excited to share some with you. Grab some cheesecake and enjoy some online shopping while you watch reruns of The Golden Girls.

Golden Girls Gifts

If you get tired of playing Golden Girls trivial pursuit, switch things up with a good ol’ card game. This card set is the cutest.

Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan would’ve loved this!

Hello, granny panties! Totally kidding. These panties are too adorable.

This tote bag is the perfect gift for your best friend. Grab this tote and fill it up with a Golden Girls keychain, magnet set, Funko Pop, and coloring book. 12. Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt