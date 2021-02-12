If you think goths only like Converse, Vans, and Doc Martins, you’re wrong. Emo kids definitely owned a pair of Crocs in middle school. Now, they weren’t goth Crocs, but they definitely had a pair of black Crocs to go with everything. Now, where were these when I was going through my emo phase?

These goth Crocs would’ve looked great with my Linkin Park, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Taking Back Sunday shirts. You know what? It’s not a phase Mom, I’m ready to embrace my goth phase for good. Who wants to buy me these edgy Crocs?

You can find the Crocs on Etsy today for only $80. The handmade seller says, “These are wearable goth style Crocs! Made to order. Message me if you have any special requests such as; color of Crocs, men’s/women’s sizes, stud or spike style, and charm accessory.”

Etsy Shop customers are very pleased with their orders. One customer left a five-star review and wrote, “Excellent quality and services!!! It’s super comfy as well as being super fashionable!! You can’t go wrong with spiked crocs to a mosh pit.”

Actually, Cameren, I feel like a lot could go wrong in a mosh pit if you’re wearing spiked shoes. I don’t know. Maybe that’s just me.

The unisex punk spike Crocs are the perfect combination of style for the modern goth who loves comfort. I’m all for self-expression through style, so if these unique rubber clog-style shoes speak to your middle-school self, buy them. Or, you can always go the DIY route with a few supplies from Amazon. They have black Crocs and rivets for your DIY goth Crocs!