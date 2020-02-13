A sweet little old English grandma went to the market to pick up some tea, as an English grandma does, but unfortunately, Nan came home with a big ole box of condoms instead of some tea to enjoy with her crumpets.

The English grandmother simply looking for some more teatime supplies somehow confused a bright red box of Durex condoms for a brand of tea. Her granddaughter, Gemma New, who posted about the mistake on Facebook, had the wonderful job of informing her and returning the condoms.

Soooo nans gone and brought these from Asda thinking they were teabags 🧐 And her wonderful granddaughter has the job of returning them 🙋😂 so pleaseee if anyone see’s me returning these don’t judge I know valentine’s is around the corner but I have no use for them, and they cost her £17 alls she wants is her Yorkshire teabags 😂😂😂😂

on another note my day has just got alot more embarrassing but god dam hilarious at the same time 😂😂😂 happy Tuesday she will be wearing her glasses next time she goes shopping as we are worried what she might come back with next time 😂😂😂

A couple things:

1. Old people still have sex, ya know. What if the grandma bought the condoms on purpose because she’s still gettin’ it but then her granddaughter came over, was like, “OMG Nan! What are these?” and then Nan lied because she was embarassed. This is the story I want to be true.

In fact, I bet it is true! Do we really think Nan is so dumb that she doesn’t know she’s in the family planning aisle instead of the tea ailse?? She couldn’t read the word SEX on the box? That’s just insulting. This woman survived The Blitz… probably.

2. Being the cashier for that initial transaction would have been really fun.