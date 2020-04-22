I love the feeling of grass under my feet, so I had no problem walking around the yard without shoes on as a kid. Of course, my parents got onto me for it, asking, “You got all those shoes in your closet, and won’t put a pair on?” No, because I love how the grass feels, but if I would’ve had grass flip flops, we could’ve compromised.

These grass flip flops are what dreams are made of. Some of y’all like the feeling of sand between your toes, and some of us like the feeling of real grass under our feet. Of course, the grass sandals aren’t made from real grass, but they sure feel like it.

Available in three sizes

$19.95

Forget the smell of fresh-cut grass. Have you ever walked on it? Amazing. The grass slippers are made from rich synthetic grass and are a fun gift idea for anyone who grew up walking around outside barefoot. Customers say they’re durable flip flops and feel great!

Will people laugh at your pair of flip flops? Probably, but hey, it’s a conversation starter for the wearer about the good ol’ days of being a kid that hated shoes.

COVID-19 may be keeping some of us away from parks and camping trips where we’d be in touch with nature. Here’s how you can get your green grass fix. These high-quality flip flops came just in time.

The real grass appearance is something else! They’re well-made and genuinely look like patches of grass are glued to your flip flops. These fake grass sandals will be the only pair of shoes I check the mail in.

They come in three unique styles, black green, camo green, and white pink. It’s a great gift idea for everyday wear for the tree-hugger in your life, or for anyone who just likes to be barefoot after mowing.