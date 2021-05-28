Wedding traditions are a favorite part of many people’s nuptial celebrations—the first dance, the father-daughter dance, the throwing of the bouquet, and of course the cutting of the cake, occasionally followed by a “cake smash” in which the happy couple inexplicably smears each others’ faces with wedding cake. Well, one eager groom took the cake smashing tradition to the absolute extreme when he responded to the small bit of cake his bride delicately brushed across his mouth by picking up their wedding cake and chucking it into his new bride’s face. The video went mega-viral on TikTok and several astonished viewers saw red flags and called for the frosting-coated couple to divorce at once.

Never Before Has The Hashtag #ohno Done So Much

The TikTok video was actually posted by the beautiful bride Kelsey Carson, who goes by kelsboyd3 on TikTok. She and her husband Tony married in Kingston, Tennessee and the video was posted on January 8, 2021. The beginning of the video seems to capture a typical wedding cake cutting moment with Kelsey picking up a small bit of cake and smearing it on her new husband Tony’s face. Tony’s reaction, however, comes as a shock: he quickly picks up the whole cake, yes, the entire three-tiered wedding cake, and slings it into the side of the bride’s head. The heavy cake appears to send Kelsey stumbling into nearby chairs.

Groom Throws Three-Tier Cake at Bride

The always-intense emotions of people on social media instantly erupted, with some shocked commenters calling the move too aggressive and offering a slew of reactions ranging from “Ohhhhh HELLLL NO!!!! Major RED FLAG” to “Divorce on the next level” to “’RUN GIRL. Anger issues hell no” to “That’s not just aggressive but so embarrassing??? If he’s comfortable doing that in front of all her friends and fam… scary.”

Kelsey Carson, for her part, seemed to find the prank funny, changing her TikTok bio to read “A CAKE never hurt anyone” as reported by the Daily Mail. At the end of the day, it’s probably not up to the internet to judge how a couple celebrates their wedding day, but it’s pretty unlikely that this sort of aggro cake smash will become a common sight at other 2021 weddings.