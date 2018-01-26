Menu
vid Read this Next

This man found the most unexpected surprise under four inches of ice
Advertisement

Baby gates are terrifically useful.

RELATED: 2 adults were passed out in a car, but the real problem was in the backseat, police say


But, if you have a nimble toddler, who refuses to be, well, caged, then that’s a problem.

“My 2-year-old started climbing her single stair gate now and then, so I thought I would put two up,” said dad Wesley Quilty.

Quilty, from Leftwich, U.K., decided to stack the gates one on top of another.

That should do it. Right?

Not for this little girl, who can be seen climbing to the top of the two gates, then throwing one leg around and coming down the other side.

RELATED: Pregnant mom jokingly asked judge to evict her unborn baby, and it actually worked

Even more impressive? She did it crying the entire time!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Guy emails every Claudia at Missouri State after accidental left swipe on Tinder

Guy emails every Claudia at Missouri State after accidental left swipe on Tinder

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Woman tries to return Christmas tree in January — and people have many questions

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

Millennial New Year’s resolutions is Twitter’s newest meme — and millennials won’t be pleased

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

David Spade shares a touching tribute to his friend Chris Farley on the 20th anniversary of his death

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

A computer just wrote a brand-new “Harry Potter” chapter — and fans are loving it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement