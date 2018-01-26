Baby gates are terrifically useful.

But, if you have a nimble toddler, who refuses to be, well, caged, then that’s a problem.

“My 2-year-old started climbing her single stair gate now and then, so I thought I would put two up,” said dad Wesley Quilty.

Quilty, from Leftwich, U.K., decided to stack the gates one on top of another.

That should do it. Right?

Not for this little girl, who can be seen climbing to the top of the two gates, then throwing one leg around and coming down the other side.

Even more impressive? She did it crying the entire time!