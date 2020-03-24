It looks like Hobby Lobby is back, this time better than ever, spreading some heavy controversy. The company has decided they will leave their stores open amid the coronavirus outbreak, citing a spiritual message from God. This after more than 90 retailers and essential businesses in the United States have announced they will temporarily shut in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19. But no, not our favorite and overpriced craft store.

How did they announce they were staying open? Well, through a Tweet, because everything is done by social media nowadays. Digital Strategist Kendall Brown tweeted a photo of a note that was allegedly written by Hobby Lobby founder David Green. Green repeatedly mentions the power of God as part of his “justification” to leave all stores open.

The conservative Christian businessman wrote that the decision to not shutdown was due to a message from God, that was bestowed upon his wife Barbara Green, who he described as a “prayer warrior.” The letter read:

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard, and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

Green did note that while the future, in regard to the Coronavirus pandemic, remains unclear the company can rest knowing that “God is in control,” adding that Hobby Lobby stores will need to tighten their belts moving forward. Company leaders are said to be doing all they can to balance all needs to keep the craft store strong and in need of all employees.

Despite the announcement, Hobby Lobby has yet to make an official statement on the situation but did write a note on its website targeted to its staff. The website states that if a worker exhibits any symptoms they will send the employee to get medical care and will be required to self isolate at home.

It did not state whether staff will be eligible for paid sick leave, but according to their benefits summary guide, only salaried employees may be eligible for paid sick leave. This leaves hourly employees without any protection from the coronavirus.