Ugly sweater parties are the best. They’re informal and I love it. Obviously, you’re not pressured to wear anything nice and it’s an excuse to get drunk with close friends, family, and coworkers. If you’ve never attended an ugly sweater party or just want a fun holiday sweater to wear this year, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve compiled a list of cute holiday sweaters, classic ugly Christmas sweaters, and some funny holiday sweaters that might be a little inappropriate to wear to Grandma’s house. There’s a sweater for everyone, so pick your favorite and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with the ones you love most.
Cute Holiday Sweaters for Everyone
Star Wars fans, the baby Yoda memes are getting kind of old, but I get it. Baby Yoda is the cutest and Disney’s trending TV show, ‘The Mandalorian‘ is fantastic. Show off your love for Yoda at your next holiday party with this sweater.
Be sure to check out Target for more Star Wars holiday gifts.
2. Women’s Sequin Candy Cane Cardigan – Cute Candy Cane Ugly Christmas Sweater Cardigan
Get creative with your holiday outerwear. This V-neck cardigan is stylish, making it the perfect sweater for casual Friday at the office.
3. Daisyboutique Men’s Christmas Rudolph Reindeer Holiday Sweater Cardigan Cute Ugly Pullover
Keep it simple and classy with Christmas trees, snowflakes, Santa, and reindeer. This crewneck sweater will bring holiday cheer to your Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations.
4. Coca-Cola Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweater
Coca-Cola lovers absolutely need this polar bear sweater. It’s a great gift idea for fans of the beloved soda.
(Hideous, But Classic) Ugly Holiday Sweaters for Everyone
This sweater is hideous but amazing. The 3D design is truly outrageous, but I could see how this would win an ugly Christmas sweater contest. It ships from the United States, so grab it just in time for the holidays.
6. Women’s UGLY Christmas Sweater Vest Snowmen Size Medium Vintage
Grab a plain red long-sleeve shirt and pair it with this ugly Christmas vest. This is another top-pick for vintage Christmas outwear that’s similar to something you’d find at a thrift store.
Funny Holiday Sweaters (Not for the Easily-Offended)
This is not the knit sweater you’re used to. If you have a chance to celebrate Christmas with close friends, consider wearing something like this to the party. Just tell Mom you wore the Christmas tree sweater she got you from Good Will.
It’s a hilarious sweater. Ladies, I think you’d win the Christmas sweater contest this holiday season.
8. 3D Printed Funny Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirts for Xmas Party Celebrations
Guys can also get in on the ‘nude’ fun. This funny sweater is a hot mess. It has a mistletoe right above the waist area.
(I wouldn’t wear this to the company holiday party.)
9. Womens Ugly Christmas Sweater – Sweaters for Women
I love this sweater! I think I’ll order this sweater a size up and pair it with leggings.
10. Tipsy Elves Men’s Horny Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater – Funny Naughty Reindeer Christmas Sweater for Guys
This one is the winner. Mom won’t like this one, but if you’re the jokester of the family, you have to wear it to Christmas dinner.
For more holiday T-shirts, hoodies, gingerbread house kits, and stocking stuffers, visit Amazon.
Don’t forget to buy a holiday-themed face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.