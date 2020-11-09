Ugly sweater parties are the best. They’re informal and I love it. Obviously, you’re not pressured to wear anything nice and it’s an excuse to get drunk with close friends, family, and coworkers. If you’ve never attended an ugly sweater party or just want a fun holiday sweater to wear this year, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve compiled a list of cute holiday sweaters, classic ugly Christmas sweaters, and some funny holiday sweaters that might be a little inappropriate to wear to Grandma’s house. There’s a sweater for everyone, so pick your favorite and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with the ones you love most.

Cute Holiday Sweaters for Everyone

(Hideous, But Classic) Ugly Holiday Sweaters for Everyone

Grab a plain red long-sleeve shirt and pair it with this ugly Christmas vest. This is another top-pick for vintage Christmas outwear that’s similar to something you’d find at a thrift store.

Funny Holiday Sweaters (Not for the Easily-Offended)