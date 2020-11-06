There are two kinds of people in the world. Those who put nativity scenes in their yard and those who put humping reindeer inflatables up. Which one are you? It looks like Rudolph will not be guiding Santa’s sleigh tonight. Well, I don’t think HOA is going to like these outdoor Christmas decorations, so set these up with caution.

For only $69 (yep), you can have a set of inflatable humping reindeer in your yard. I know, definitely not appealing to everyone, and it’s not appropriate for neighborhoods with kids, I get it, but this is hilarious.

Free delivery for Prime members

Indoor and outdoor decor

No LED lights for nighttime display

If you’re hosting an adults-only Christmas party, I can see this lawn decoration being a hit. Imagine pulling up to Jan’s for a few cocktails and seeing this naughty inflatable decoration on the front lawn. Now, that sounds like a party.

The Christmas yard decoration is also excellent for indoor use. Place this inside at the company Xmas party and use it in the backdrop for photos.

The 4-ft Christmas inflatable is Amazon Prime eligible. It includes everything: stakes, string, and an inflator fan. It’s so easy to set up. Just place it where you want it and let it self inflate in seconds. Unfortunately, the lawn decoration doesn’t have a bright nighttime display, so it won’t light up.

Costume Agent is the company behind the humping reindeer inflatable, but they’re also the creators of the Donald Trump Santa inflatable. Place this blow-up yard decoration in your yard to make Christmas great again. (As Trump would probably say.)

Christmas time is almost here, so get your yard decor now! Visit Home Depot for some wholesome Christmas decor and Christmas trees. You’ll find polar bears, penguins, and more characters that are not humping each other.

