Husband Caught Cheating Gets HUGE Embarrassing Chest Tattoo To Win Wife Back

What’s worse than getting a huge tattoo to remind you that you’re a cheater and need to make it up to your wife for the rest of your life? Getting a huge MISSPELLED chest tattoo to remind you that you’re a cheater and need to make it up to your wife for the rest of your life. Yup. The award for the dumbest person in the solar system goes to this man right here.

Look, I get it, building trust in a relationship is hard. Once you break it, who knows how long it can take to regain it. Rebuilding it after a partner has been unfaithful? Pft…even more difficult. So, naturally, you start with small steps such as flowers, jewelry, love letters, whatever it takes to make it up to your partner. Or you can just be like Jose Torres, who went to an extreme to apologize to his wife for being unfaithful. What did he do? You guessed it. He decided to get a HUGE tattoo on his chest that lists every hurtful thing he did to her during their marriage as a constant reminder. It’s sad…very sad.

The tattoo, which runs from his upper chest to just over another tattoo of his name by his belly button reads, “I, Jose L. Torres am getting a tattoo voluntarily on January 2, 2019 so that I can earn my wife’s trust back for the pain and suffering I have caused in our marriage. I am a: liar, cheater, manipulator, deciever, whore/prostitute lover, dishonest and disrespectul.”

As if the tattoo isn’t embarrassing enough, someone needs to go back to school because both “deceiver” and “disrespectful” are misspelled and oh my gosh, it hurts from the embarrassment. Now, I am no one to judge of course, but this to me just seems a tad too much. I mean, come on bro. If I was your wife, I wouldn’t want to see that every time I roll over from one side of the bed to the other, or see it every time you take your shirt off. You just made things three times worse for you, my friend.

Safe to say the tattoo attracted a lot of attention on social media because of course, it did. Several users on Reddit had quite a lot to say about Torres’ tattoo, and let me tell you, it was a blast reading them!

This man’s life is over. Grab him some tissues, enough tequila shots to get over this trauma and a beer as a chaser. He could have just opted for her name, honestly. I love people.