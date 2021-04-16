Alright, these inappropriate kitchen towels aren’t for you if you don’t have a sense of humor. If you’re looking for cute towels, maybe check out Target or Sears. I am not Joanna Gaines, which means if I’m in charge of decorating your kitchen, you won’t have farmhouse kitchen decor. You’ll end up with some funny dish towels like the six we rounded up.
Amazon has a variety of funny towels, and we can’t get enough of them. They’re perfect Mother’s Day gifts, housewarming gifts, and more. Here at Rare, adult humor will never get old. See which one will turn heads in the kitchen!
Funny Kitchen Towels
This funny kitchen towel is a perfect gift idea for your bestie who loves to cook (and cuss).
2. Twisted Wares Flour Sack Dish Towel – Rock Out with Your Crock Out – Funny Tea Towel with Hang Tight Loop – White Dishtowel
Here’s a funny flour sack towel for mom. The kitchen flour sack towel is perfect for anyone who loves to whip out the Crock-Pot the second crisp leaves hit the ground.
3. Rub My Belly the you can Pull My Pork Pig Adult Funny Kitchen Tea Bar Towel BBQ Gift for Women or Men
The funny quote on this dish cloth is too funny! Add this kitchen tea towel to your Amazon wishlist. It’ll be the perfect birthday gift for your closest friend.
The high-quality towel has five stars and is machine-washable.
4. Twisted Wares Hand Towel – F’CKITY F’CK F’CK F’CK – Funny Bathroom Towel, Terry Cloth with Hang Tight Loop – White Bar Towel
This is exactly what I say when I’m drying dishes.
5. Honey Dew Gifts Funny Inappropriate Kitchen Towels, It’s Better to be Full of Wine Flour Sack Towel, 27 inch by 27 inch, 100% Cotton, Multi-Purpose Towel
So true. A customer gave it five stars and wrote, “Absolutely befitting , and bewitching! When I’m having happy hour I set the towel out on the table amongst the appetizers as a showcase piece for everyone to admire. Conversation and laughter is then aglow.”
6. Honey Dew Gifts Funny Inappropriate Kitchen Towels, Kitchen Closed This Heifer’s had it Flour Sack Towel, 27 inch by 27 inch, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Multi-Purpose Towel
This is the ultimate mom gift.