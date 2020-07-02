You’re not living your best life unless you’ve ridden a mechanical bull at a dive bar. No worries, you don’t have to visit a bar anytime soon to cross it off your bucket list. Amazon is selling an inflatable bull that you can ride in your swimming pool.

Show off your bull-riding skills with this fun pool float. Bars and rodeos aren’t in our near future anytime soon, so you have to bring the rodeo to your swimming pool. Grab some margaritas, a water-resistant cowboy hat, and this inflatable bull for a rowdy pool party.

Can support up to 220 pounds

Made of 17.5-gauge PVC vinyl

Under $60

This inflatable pool float has five heavy-duty handles to hold on to. You’re a bull-riding champ, so you won’t need them, huh? If this isn’t your first bull-riding experience, then you’re probably ecstatic to use this. Falling in water will feel much better than tumbling around a dirty dive bar’s inflatable mat. (Trust me.)

Amazon’s customer reviews are fantastic. A customer gave it a 5-star rating and said, “I bought this for an annual lake trip I take with my old college roommates. Many came but only few conquered the beast. Success rates radically vary based upon alcohol consumption. It survived multiple double decker waterslide mount attempts so it’s durable.”

I’m not saying to get drunk and then get on the Intex inflatable bull, but one shot before getting on the bull ride float would make things a bit more fun. Grab your air pump and cowboy hats, because it’s time to tame the bull.

While y’all hang out on loungers and unicorn floats, I’ll be on this inflatable bull, living my best life.

