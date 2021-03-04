Yep, my beers get their own pool floats. Not every lounger has a built-in cup holder, and I don’t want to hold my drink the entire time I’m in the pool. Thankfully, inflatable drink holders exist to solve this problem. Gone are the days of having to climb out of the pool for a sip of your ice-cold water or beer! We all know climbing out of the pool at our big age is hard.
Some of these inflatable drink holders are cute, and some are a hot mess. Regardless, there’s a drink holder for everyone. Grab some for your besties because they’ll need them for birthday parties, bachelorette parties, and vacations.
Best Inflatable Drink Holders
Not all drink floaties are made the same. Wrap this drink inflatable around your shoulders and pop your beer into the cup holder. Check out this review!
2. Blovec 5 Pack Inflatable Drink Holders Inflatable Cup Coasters Drink Floats Swimming Drink Holder Unicorn Flamingo Palm Tree Mushroom Swan for Pool Party (Colorful)
Keep it tasteful with these PVC plastic drink floaties. The pricing is fantastic for five floats! You’ll receive a pink flamingo, swan, unicorn, mushroom, and palm tree.
3. CoTa Global Pool Party – Funny Delectable Frosted Donut Inspired Inflatable Ring Drink Holder – Set of 4 – for The Beach, Pool Party – Heavy Duty – UV
Donut you think these are cute?
4. Max Fun Inflatable Drink Holders with 1 Inflatable Pump, Drink Inflatable Cup for Kids Swimming Pool & Outdoor Water Toys and Pool Party ( 16PCS ) (Style 1)
This inflatable drink float bundle has a variety of shapes, animals, and more. The pack comes with 16 holders for the entire pool party.
5. FUTUREPLUSX Fruit Inflatable Drink Holder, 8PCS Drink Pool Floats Cup Holder Floats Inflatable Floating Coasters for Pool Party Water Fun Kids Bath Toys Shower
Fruit lovers will like this 8-piece set! It has a pineapple, watermelon, and more.
6. FEEBRIA Inflatable Floating Drink Holder with 9 Holes Large Capacity Drink Float for Pool Party Beach (Blue)
Snacking on fruit and chips while lounging in your pool tube is always fun. Get this versatile food and can cooler for only $21.
7. Fasmov Floating Swan Drink Holders Float Inflatable Pool Party Drink Holder for Adults Children Outdoor Swimming Pool Party, 6 Pack
These are too cute!
8. GoFloats Inflatable Pool Drink Holders (3 Pack) Designed in the US – Huge Selection from Unicorn, Flamingo, Palm and More – Float Your Hot Tub Drinks In Style
The inflatable flamingo drink holders will never go out of style.
9. VIVISKY Inflatable Drink Holder,4 Pack Drink Floats Pool Drink Holder Floats Summer Beach Leisure Cup Bottle Holder Water Fun Decorations For Pool Party
Not a want, but a need.
10. NPW Inflatable Drink Holders, Set of 3, Hunk
Let your “man” hold your YETI tumbler for you.
11. GoPong Pool Lounge Floating Beer Pong Table Inflatable with Social Floating
Beer pong on the water? Count me in.
12. Inflatable Drink Holder, 15 Pack Pool Drink Floats Inflatable Cup Holders Party Accessories Cup Flamingo Coasters for Swimming Pool Party Beach & Kids Water Bath Fun Toys
Here’s another variety set for the entire family! The cow is my favorite. These cup holders are perfect for a can-size beverage. So grab a Coca-Cola, beer, or Waterloo and relax.