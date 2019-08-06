Menu
Couple Celebrates Beating Meth Addiction With Inspiring Before and After Photos
I guess I just look like a nice person because couples are always asking me to take pictures or them and their significant others when they’re on vacation. Must be nice to not have to pose by yourself for all of your summer adventures here and there waiting for someone to leap into the picture with you.

Well, that feeling is over, because there’s an ultimate pool buddy for us singles. It’s defiantly one of the most genius and convenient products I have seen all summer. You can now enjoy the warm embrace of your new man’s (inflatable) arms.

The Inflatable Hunk Pool Float

Yes, just look at this hunk! There’s even a cup holder in the inflatable pool float so you can enjoy a beer while lounging in the swimming pool. The inflatable hunk pool float would be a huge hit at a pool party, because who doesn’t like a two for one. It’s a sturdy rubber ring, so you don’t have to worry about your pool hunk’s arms deflating.

This hunk makes a great gag gift for a bachelorette party. Don’t be stingy, let all your drinking buddies get a picture with our new favorite man, Chad. This dude makes a funny selfie opportunity for various babes.

Ladies, throw out the old flamingo and unicorn pool floaties. With the inflatable hunk pool ring, you don’t have to worry about your man leaving your side this summer.

