It’s ironic that we were graced with such a show like Tiger King during the coronavirus pandemic, causing everyone to find entertainment at home. If you haven’t already seen the Netflix show, then you most definitely have heard about it. However, although finished, this docu-series is nowhere near done entertaining the general public with more craziness.

Spoiler alert! At the end of the Netflix docu-series, Joe Exotic is currently serving 22 years in jail for animal cruelty and murder-for-hire schemes. As you watch every episode, you get introduced to the other interesting characters including John Finlay, Carole Baskin, and Jeff Lowe. And it’s so intriguing what kinds of characters these people played in the Tiger King, and the memes are endless.

There’s the debate whether Carole Baskin really killed her husband or not, John Finlay was the young third groom in a three-way marriage with Joe Exotic and Travis Michael Maldonado, and Jeff Lowe was in business with the Tiger King himself trying to take care of this exotic animal park in Oklahoma without the proper resources. You get the jist of how much is going on here all at once.

But the astonishing facts around this case didn’t stop at the end of the docu-series. Another episode was added to Netflix with an interview with Jeff Lowe, who took over The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (Exotic’s famous zoo). He had recently shut down the zoo in order to move the animals to a bigger facility. But now that Lowe is really in the spotlight, he has started to make some accusations that aren’t necessarily surprising.

In a Reddit AMA (ask me anything), Lowe answered questions by many via video using Cameo. One Reddit user, “Snowbofreak” asked, “Hey Jeff! I was wondering what (if any) weird S*IT have you found out about Joe Exotic since he’s been incarcerated randomly around the park?” And Lowe’s response, while unsurprising, still hit pretty hard:

Advertisement

“I think the weirdest thing we found were the thumb drives that show Joe and John Finlay walking around, having sexual relations with some of the animals in the park. We actually had a security guard that worked here, for Joe many, many years ago, that told us they used to pull animals in the house at about 2:30 in the morning and bring them out before sunrise.”

Other Reddit users were not into it as much, many wanting proof of the thumb drives of the alleged sexual assault. However, this wasn’t the only time the thumb drives of animal abuse were mentioned. Joshua Dial, the man who hilariously was running Exotic’s political campaign, mentioned in another interview that Lowe had said in working with the FBI in a case against Exotic, they also had a “video of someone having sex with an animal.”

Advertisement

Although Dial claims he never saw the tapes, who knows what the real truth is considering those who used to work with Exotic are probably making deals with the FBI to save themselves. But at the same time, can we really put it past ourselves to consider that it did happen? All I’m saying is truth or not, I’m not surprised.