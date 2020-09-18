We all called this one back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone is going to be Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin for Halloween.” Well of course, they’re two of the most talked about people since March! Even though they’re not as popular, we’re still looking forward to all of the Joe Exotic Halloween costumes this year. Grab a plush tiger cub, mullet, and tiger print shirt, you cool cats and kittens.
Amazon is your go-to for Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin costume apparel and accessories. You’ll find animal print, sequin clothing, blonde mullets, flower crowns, and more.
Where to Watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
You can stream the docuseries on Netflix. In the meantime, check out Carole Baskin on Dancing With the Stars.
Joe Exotic Costume Accessories
Put together the ultimate DIY costume with just a few simple items. This sparkly button down will be the biggest giveaway that you’re dressing up as Joe Exotic, the Tiger King.
2. Dark Root Wig with 6 Earrings and Mustache for Men
Okay, maybe the mullet wig will be the big giveaway. The exotic animal lover’s hair is something else. I’ve never seen a bleach blonde mullet until I watched the Netflix docuseries.
It even comes with a mustache and earrings. Oh my gosh.
3. VIAHART Arrow The Tiger | 17 Inch (Tail Measurement Not Included!) Stuffed Animal
The infamous zookeeper always had a big cat next to him. Order a stuffed animal to complete the look.
Carole Baskin Costume Accessories
Ladies, consider going as Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis, Carole Baskin. I wouldn’t be surprised if Carole had this exact shirt in her closet.
5. Vivivalue Flower Wreath Headband Floral Hair Garland Flower Crown Halo Headpiece Boho with Ribbon Wedding Party Photos
The Big Cat Rescue Founder and infamous zookeeper have two things in common: an interesting sense of style. The blonde mullet is unique, but wearing floral headpieces with animal print shirts is quite strange as well.
Another great Halloween costume idea would be recreating Carole Baskin’s wedding photo. Now that would be the couples costume of the year.