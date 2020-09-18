We all called this one back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everyone is going to be Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin for Halloween.” Well of course, they’re two of the most talked about people since March! Even though they’re not as popular, we’re still looking forward to all of the Joe Exotic Halloween costumes this year. Grab a plush tiger cub, mullet, and tiger print shirt, you cool cats and kittens.

Amazon is your go-to for Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin costume apparel and accessories. You’ll find animal print, sequin clothing, blonde mullets, flower crowns, and more.

Where to Watch Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

You can stream the docuseries on Netflix. In the meantime, check out Carole Baskin on Dancing With the Stars.

Joe Exotic Costume Accessories

Okay, maybe the mullet wig will be the big giveaway. The exotic animal lover’s hair is something else. I’ve never seen a bleach blonde mullet until I watched the Netflix docuseries. It even comes with a mustache and earrings. Oh my gosh. 3. VIAHART Arrow The Tiger | 17 Inch (Tail Measurement Not Included!) Stuffed Animal

Carole Baskin Costume Accessories