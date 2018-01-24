What do dashing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and comedian Jerry Seinfeld have in common? Well, for one thing, they both have the same method for responding to hecklers.
It all began when a town hall being hosted by Trudeau was interrupted by determined hecklers.
So what did Trudeau do? He used what some have called “the Seinfeld approach.”
Trudeau artfully engaged his hecklers, at one point asking the audience to give applause to the heckler for sharing their thoughts.
Or as CBC News quoted from Seinfeld’s Reddit AMA,
Very early on in my career, I hit upon this idea of being the Heckle Therapist. So that when people would say something nasty I would immediately become very sympathetic to them, and try to help them with their problem, and try to work out what was upsetting them, and try to be very understanding with their anger. It opened up this whole fun avenue for me as a comedian, and no one had ever seen that before.
Seinfeld would say things like “‘You seem so upset, and I know that’s not what you wanted to have happen tonight. Let’s talk about your problem,'” to ease the outburst.
It seemed that others noticed as well.
And as for the man himself, he excitedly shared the moment on Twitter.
