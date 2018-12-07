Menu
Keanu Reeves Can’t Handle it When Whoopi Goldberg Explains What Happens Downstairs When Women Age YouTube/The Graham Norton Show

While Keanu Reeves was doing the talk show circuit to promote his film, “John Wick,” the Matrix star and talk show host Whoopi Goldberg both appeared on “The Graham Norton Show.” Goldberg explained that she wasn’t expecting all the things that happen when a woman gets older, specifically the “balding pudenda.”

RELATED: Watch Jimmy Fallon show off Whoopi Goldberg’s fabulous ugly sweaters this season

Reeves made a face that seemed to suggest that he (like most men) isn’t familiar with the “balding pudenda.” As Goldberg began to explain, he joked, “Oh wait, do I want to know what this is?” She explained, “Once where there was an afro that I could put beads on and braid, there is now Paul Shaffer’s head.” Keanu looked feebly down at the floor and tried to comprehend what he’d just heard.

This post was originally posted on February 7, 2017. 

