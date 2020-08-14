A South Korean YouTube star has been making headlines for all the right reasons because, if you’re a YouTube star, lighting your penis on fire is the right sort of reason to make headlines. And that’s what this guy did. He lit his junk on fire. On video. For our… entertainment? To be fair it’s pretty entertaining.

Shin Tae Il, who is also known as the “angry Korean gamer,” made a bet with one of his viewers which entailed that, if he didn’t get first place in a game of Fall Guys, he would set his Johnson and Joes ablaze.

So he lost. And set his dong on fire. Here are some pictures from the now-deleted video.

In the since-deleted video Shin Tae Il is seen walking off-screen after losing the bet and then coming back on screen in nothing but his boxers and holding some lighter fluid. He then pours lighter fluid onto his junk, takes out a lighter, holds it up to the most precious part of his body, and does exactly what he said he was going to do. Then his crotch bursts into flame and he screams in pain. Because his penis is on fire.

Shin Tae Il later informed fans that he had to go to the hospital for second-degree burns.

A couple thoughts:

1. The internet was a mistake.

2. Humans were a mistake?

3. I bet the guy who bet this dude to light his junk on fire feels pretty awesome right now. That will never be topped. He could win a hundred grand at the roulette table and it still wouldn’t feel as good as watching the idiot you bet to light his junk on fire pay up and light his junk on fire. I’d feel like God after that.

Watch: